Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Gets Much Needed Help In Recent NFL Mock Draft
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a 2024 rookie season beyond belief. When the Oregon signal-caller was drafted twelfth overall by the Denver Broncos, many thought the pick was sure to be a bust, and head coach Sean Payton was heavily criticized for standing firm behind Nix after the way the Russell Wilson era ended with Denver. Replacing a future Hall of Famer with a rookie who was somewhat unheralded when he entered the draft was a hard sell.
Fast forward a year later and not only did Nix easily win the starting job, he helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff appearance in over a decade. Nix amassed over 4,000 total yards and had 34 total touchdowns including passing, rushing, and receiving scores en route to a 10-7 regular season record. The offensive line for the Broncos is considered one of the best in the NFL, but for Nix to continue and build upon the success from his rookie season, the Broncos need upgrades at the skill spots.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller recently released a mock draft that would instantly impact the Broncos’ offense and take pressure off both Bo Nix as a quarterback and Sean Payton as a strategist and playcaller. With their first-round pick, Miller had the Broncos select dynamic Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III, and with their second-round pick, imposing Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.
“Broncos coach Sean Payton talked about finding a "joker" in the passing game and signed free agent tight end Evan Engram to do that. But that doesn't mean the Broncos shouldn't throw more resources into helping second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Burden is one of my favorite players in this class, and I feel he has been a victim of overvaluation. He exploded as a sophomore in 2023, with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns, but fell to 61/676/6 in 2024," ESPN’s Matt Miller said.
MORE: USC Trojans Praise Oregon Ducks 'Amazing' Transfer Portal Star Bear Alexander
MORE: Bo Nix Ranked: Worst NFL Starting Quarterback To Elite Tier?
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Jared Curtis Adds Visits Before Oregon or Georgia Commitment
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dana Altman Awaiting Decision From 5-Star Recruit Brayden Buries
Burden is without a doubt one of the most explosive players in this draft class and would be an offensive weapon that quite frankly may be a skillset Sean Payton hasn’t had at his disposal since the likes of former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Burden’s ability after the catch would be a positive for an offensive structure that loves a decisive, quick passing game.
“The Broncos join the Round 2 run on running backs and get a punishing, violent runner with the inside-outside ability to be a featured back in the pros. Judkins checks all the boxes at 6-foot, 221 pounds with 4.48 speed and can be a capable receiver out of the backfield,” Miller said.
Judkins could be the key ingredient for an offense that needs to stay ahead of the sticks and convert on short-yardage situations to thrive to its maximum capabilities. The former SEC and Big-10 back is no stranger to carrying the load for teams loaded with talent and had the toughness desired from a coach like Sean Payton. Altogether, the addition of those players could be just the ingredients needed for Bo Nix to not only leap but become one of the budding stars of the league.