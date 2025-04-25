NFL Executives Concerned With Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is still available in the 2025 NFL Draft. While not necessarily a surprise, the question becomes who will take Gabriel, and when?
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Gabriel came up in conversation throughout the pre-draft process and a few scouts and coaches mentioned how his size may limit his ability to be successful in the NFL.
One AFC coordinator reportedly said, "What did he do before the combine to weigh in at 205, swallow concrete?" While Gabriel's size may lead him to fall down draft boards, there are a few teams on day two that could pull the trigger and take a chance on Gabriel.
Gabriel saw two Ducks teammates taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with pick No. 21, while offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was selected by the Washington Commanders with pick No. 29.
Gabriel had been tabbed with a draft grade in the later rounds, although some experts having Gabriel in their top-five quarterbacks available. Only two quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft: Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick and Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants with the No. 25 overall pick.
The remaining quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft will dictate where and when Gabriel gets selected. Shedeur Sanders is still available after shockingly not being selected by any team on Thursday night, and he will most likely be the first quarterback taken on Friday. Other quarterbacks that may be taken before Gabriel are Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.
To pinpoint where Gabriel may be taken, it's important to look at who might need a quarterback in the third round. The Cleveland Browns select at No. 67, the third pick in the third round. If the Browns don't take Shedeur Sanders in the second round it's very plausible they take Gabriel at No. 67. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has shown he can win with all types of quarterbacks, and Gabriel could be a fun project for him to work on.
The Las Vegas Raiders select at No. 68 overall, with the fourth pick in the third round. The Raiders have one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the NFL, and Raiders coach Pete Carroll has won a Super Bowl with a smaller quarterback, as former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stands at 5-11, the same height as Dillon Gabriel.
An interesting team that could take a chance on Dillon Gabriel is the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams select in the middle of the third round with the pick No. 90 overall. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now in the twilight of his career and the Rams have shown they are not afraid of taking a chance on quarterbacks late in the draft when they selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round.