Terrance Ferguson, Jordan Burch Lead Best Available Oregon Ducks: NFL Draft Rounds 2-3
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson and defensive end Jordan Burch are the names to watch for Ducks fans during the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could other Oregon prospects like defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell or linebacker Jeffrey Bassa climb their way into Friday night's festivities?
On Thursday, Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was the first Oregon prospect taken off the board, selected with the No. 21 pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. was drafted by the Washington Commanders at pick No. 29.
With Harmon and Conerly taken, Ferguson and Burch become the top prospects out of Oregon, and both could be drafted on Friday. According to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's top-150 player rankings from before the draft, Ferguson is the No. 58 prospect and Burch is No. 64. Out of the players available on the big board, Ferguson ranks No. 27 and Burch is at No. 33.
Jeremiah's rankings project both Ferguson and Burch to be picked towards the end of the second round or the beginning of the third.
According to ESPN's Matt Miller, he predicted that the Green Bay Packers would select Burch with the No. 54 pick in the second round. Miller does not have Ferguson being selected in the second round.
The top tight ends in the draft, Michigan's Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears, No. 10) and Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts, No. 14) were selected in the first round. Many expect Ferguson to be one of the next tight ends off of the board, but in which round will he be taken?
Out of the tight ends available, Jeremiah has Ferguson ranked behind Miami's Elijah Arroyo and Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr. Miller has Arroyo being taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the final pick of the second round, No. 64 in his latest mock draft on ESPN.
The Denver Broncos were believed to be interested in an offensive weapon for quarterback Bo Nix, and they drafted Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 pick. Broncos coach Sean Payton could be looking to add on offense, and Denver holds the No. 51 and 85 picks on Friday. Other teams with tight end needs include the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 55, 86) and the New York Jets (No. 42, 73). Of course, plenty of teams can move up or down when targeting a specific player.
Behind Ferguson and Burch, will Ducks defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell hear his name called on Friday night? Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa?
Because of compensatory selections at the end of the third round, the night will end with the No. 102 selection. Being a first round pick in the NFL Draft is a clear honor, and being in the top-100 picks is another recognition for any prospect.
Jeremiah has Caldwell ranked No. 97, and defensive lineman are certainly a premium in the draft. Can Caldwell, Burch, and Ferguson make it five total Ducks in the first three rounds?