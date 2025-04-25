Pittsburgh Steelers' Cam Heyward Reacts To 'Special' Draft Pick Derrick Harmon
The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their stout defense by selecting former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's an A+ fit for Harmon, who will be paired with seven-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward in Pittsburgh. The pairing is a dream come true for Harmon to learn from Heyward, the NFL player he said he models his game after.
“My first thought process when I got the call was that I get to pick Cam’s brain, I can be under his wing, he can be my vet now, and I can really learn from him because he has been doing this forever – since I was a baby. It is what I wanted, really,” Harmon said after the Steelers drafted him.
Heyward is a 14-year NFL veteran, who is still performing at an elite level. He has two years left on his contract with the Steelers. Heyward is a proven leader and has been recognized for his excellence off the field as well, winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2023. After dominating for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Heyward was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft.
Harmon's excitement is no surprise. Heyward echoed the kind sentiment, offering a sweet message on social media about Harmon. Harmon said his mother, Tiffany, was not able to attend his NFL Draft gathering because she is on life support. After getting the call from Pittsburgh, Harmon headed straight to the hospital to tell her the good news. Harmon called the evening, "bittersweet" in light of his mother's health condition.
"Heart breaking but speaks to a special kid we are getting," wrote Heyward on X.
"My mom means everything to me. Her name is Tiffany Sane. That's my rock. That's my why. My freshman year at Michigan State, she ended up having a stroke, which left her paralyzed on her left side. It was kind of hard, but it's something that we was used to as far as her health, because just growing up, she had about eight brain surgeries," Harmon told ESPN.
"I'm originally from Detroit, Michigan, so I was probably 45 minutes away from home once I went to Michigan State. It was very hard leaving and going to Oregon. It was probably the hardest decision I had to make. I sat down with my mom, and we had a discussion, and she told me every decision I made up to this point was for her, and it's time to make a decision for myself... "She's the reason why I'm here. She's the one that did everything for me to get to this point. I love you, Mom. Everything I do is for you. I'm forever grateful," Harmon continued.
Harmon has massive upside in the NFL as a pass rusher and run-stopper. Last season with the Ducks, Harmon led the country in quarterback pressures (55) among interior defenders.
"He has Steelers DNA," said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. "For us it starts inside and up front. This is a guy that is capable of dominating that space versus the run and the pass. We are excited about having him. Really excited about getting him in here and getting started.”
After transferring from Michigan State, Harmon played one season with Oregon and coach Dan Lanning, and it was arguably the best of his career. In his one season in Eugene, Harmon finished with career highs of 27 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two forced fumbles. He also deflected four passes.
The Steelers knew Harmon was their guy and they were not willing to trade.
"We talked about certain guys that we would not trade away from, and this was one of those players for us. The phone was ringing and we had some serious conversations, but at the end of the day, once Derrick was still there, we were excited, and it was an easy choice for us," Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan said.
Sounds like the entire organization is buzzing with their new first round draft pick. Harmon will have a chance to shine in one of the msot exciting defenses in the NFL and possibly become the "next" Cam Heyward.