NFL Hall of Famer Reveals Why Former Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix is League-Ready
Former Oregon Ducks star quarterback Bo Nix is receiving some NFL-ready praise from one of the greatest players to ever hit the gridiron.
Hall of Fame quarterback and former two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner recently made an appearance on the Fantasy Footballers podcast and shared why he thinks Nix is already prepared for his rookie season with the Denver Broncos.
"I looked at the Bo Nix tape and said if there was one quarterback that was asked to do more of what you’re going to be asked to do at the NFL level than any of the other guys, it was Bo Nix," Warner said.
Warner, who also won a Super Bowl and was a two-time All-Pro during his NFL career, knows a thing or two about what it takes to play in the league, so his praise of Nix shouldn't be taken lightly.
Regardless, Nix will need to prove that he was worthy of being the No. 12 overall pick. Luckily, the 24-year-old brings tons of football experience to Denver.
After three seasons at Auburn, Nix arrived to Oregon in 2022, a move that paid off well for him. He was a Heisman Finalist this past season but came up just short of leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff.
Nix broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing an impressive 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts also broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback.
If even half of that success can translate to the NFL, the Broncos could be looking at their franchise QB for the foreseeable future.