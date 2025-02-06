How to Watch NFL Honors: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels Rookie of the Year
EUGENE – Many former Oregon Ducks had successful rookie seasons in the NFL in 2024, including Denver Broncos receiver Troy Franklin, Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams, Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, and more. But the former Duck with arguably the most impactful season was none other than former Oregon quarterback and current Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix.
Nix had a historic rookie season in Denver, earning him a nomination for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Raiders' Brock Bowers, Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Giants' Malik Nabers, and Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. are also nominated for the award.
The winner of Offensive Rookie of the Year will be named Thursday, Feb. 6, at the NFL Honors. The event recognizes the NFL's best players, performances, and plays from the 2024 season.
How to Watch:
The NFL Honors will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. The event will air at 6 p.m. PT on FOX and NFL Network, with streaming available on NFL+.
Who Will Take Home Offensive Rookie of the Year? Nix vs. Daniels
Bo Nix:
Although there are five finalists for the prestigious award, there’s a clear top two: Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix. Both quarterbacks put together some of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, leading their teams to winning records while putting up incredible numbers. The race for Offensive Rookie of the Year is sure to be tight.
Bo Nix wasted no time making an impact in Denver. After earning the starting job in training camp, the rookie quarterback put together a record-setting season, leading all first-year players in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns. His 29 touchdown passes were the second-most ever by a rookie, trailing only Justin Herbert’s 31 in 2020.
Week after week, Nix delivered. He became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to record multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 140. He also posted the most games (7) by a rookie with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions. That level of efficiency helped him lead the Broncos to their first 10-win season and their first playoff berth since 2015.
The numbers tell the story, but so do the accolades. Nix won AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice, took home three Rookie of the Week honors, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Month in October. He also became just the second rookie in Broncos history to win multiple conference Player of the Week awards in a season.
Even Peyton Manning took notice of Nix’s dominant season.
"Bo played great," Manning said via DenverSports.com’s Andrew Mason. "He and Sean [Payton]—Sean being the play caller—had great continuity. Bo benefited from a good system and good rapport with his receivers and played at a real high level."
Nix finished the year with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, completing 66.3% of his passes with a 93.3 passer rating. His 34 total touchdowns ranked third all-time among rookie quarterbacks, just behind Herbert (36) and Cam Newton (35). If he wins, Nix would become the third player in Broncos history to earn AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and the first since Clinton Portis in 2002.
The 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix led all rookies in completions, passing yards, touchdown passes, and total touchdowns during the regular season. He also ranked second among rookies in passer rating.
"I'm real encouraged, and I'm glad that he's with us and that it worked out the way it did," Head Coach Sean Payton said following the season. "… I think it's all in front of him. And I said this before, I think we found that player that can lead us and be what we need, relative to having the success we're used to having. I think we found it."
Jayden Daniels:
Former LSU Tiger and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels not only exceeded expectations during his rookie season but completely changed the Washington franchise. The No. 2 overall pick took a 4-13 team from last place in the NFC East to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship appearance.
"If you lead your team to the NFC Championship, it's hard to make a case for anyone else," Tom Brady said. "Jayden Daniels is my Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has a rare confidence and poise under pressure at such a young age."
Daniels put up numbers that backed up the hype. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just nine interceptionswhile completing an NFL rookie record 69% of his passes. His ability to extend plays and take off as a runner made him even more dangerous. Daniels rushed for 891 yards, the most ever by a rookie quarterback, and added six more scores on the ground.
Daniels ranked first among rookie quarterbacks in passer rating (100.1), completion percentage (69%), rushing yards (891), and rushing touchdowns (6). He was second only to Bo Nix in passing yards (3,568) and passing touchdowns (25). More than anything, he led Washington to places they hadn’t been in decades. The Commanders hadn’t won 12 games in 33 years. They hadn’t played in an NFC Championship since 1991, the same year they won their last Super Bowl.
This wasn’t supposed to be the year Washington made a run. After firing Ron Rivera and bringing in Dan Quinn, the team was expected to be rebuilding. Instead, Daniels had them winning road playoff games, including an upset over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions. His impact was undeniable. The Pro Bowler put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.
Now, all that’s left is to see if it ends with an Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on February 6.
