Ohio State Buckeyes Hire Brian Hartline As OC, Oregon’s Will Stein Stays With Ducks

The Ohio State Buckeyes announced on Wednesday afternoon that they would be promoting wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to their vacant offensive coordinator position. Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein was potential candidate for the job.

Ohio State Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes announced on Wednesday afternoon that they will be promoting wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to be their offensive coordinator per Pete Nakos of On3. 

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein was thought to be a potential candidate for the job.

Hartline has been at Ohio State since 2017 and has had multiple titles, such as offensive quality control assistant, wide receivers coach, co-offensive coordinator, and offensive coordinator. 

He will be taking over for Chip Kelly. Kelly spent one year as the Buckeyes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach before accepting the offensive coordinator job with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. 

Will Stein Remains At Oregon 

Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State
Oregon inside linebackers coach Will Stein leads practice as the Oregon Ducks hit the practice field ahead of Michigan State Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein was in rumors to potentially be the next Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator after Chip Kelly left Ohio State to take the Raiders job. 

Even though Stein leaving Oregon for the same title at Ohio State seems like a lateral move, the Buckeyes have been known to get coaches at other high level programs to join their staff with the same job. Just last year, Ohio State hired former Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn to be their running backs coach. 

With the news of Hartline being promoted to Buckeyes offensive coordinator, Stein will stay put in Eugene…for now. 

