Oregon Ducks Trending To Land 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Commitment Over Ohio State, Georgia
The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land class of 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell per Adam Gorney of Rivals.
Other schools that are in consideration for Cantwell per 247Sports are the Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Missouri Tigers, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Jackson Cantwell to Oregon?
Adam Gorney of Rivals this week reported that Oregon is currently the front runner to land five-star Jackson Cantwell.
"Oregon has the edge right now," Gorney said. "But Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, and many others remain involved."
Gorney added a factor that could help the Ducks in his recruiting process is the fact that coach Dan Lanning is from Cantwell's home state of Missouri. Lanning also got his coaching start in high school football there before ascending the college ranks.
Cantwell posted on his social media accounts last week showing him with Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry. Terry visited Cantwell's hometown of Nixa, Missouri.
Jackson Cantwell Player Profile
Jackson Cantwell is a 6-7, 300-pound offensive lineman out of Nixa, Missouri. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated Cantwell in July of 2024. Here is what he had to say.
“Tall, big framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who’s an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Brooks said. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general poor at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”
Brooks compares Cantwell to Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg. Eichenberg has similar physical characteristics and is listed at 6-6, 302 pounds. He played at Notre Dame from 2016 to 2020 and was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
In addition to being the top ranked player in the country at his position in football, Cantwell is also a State Champion in the Shot Put. He has won the Missouri Class 5A state title in the shot put two times and owns the national record for the longest shot out toss for a high school sophomore.
Athleticism and strength run in the Cantwell family. His father, Christian Cantwell won a Silver Medal in the shot put at the 2008 Olympic Games. Meanwhile, his mother, Teri Steer, competed in the 2000 Olympic Games as a thrower.
