Indiana Linebacker Aiden Fisher Doesn't Hold Back Before Rematch With Oregon

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks suffered just one loss during the regular season to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. Now, the two teams are preparing for a rematch in the College Football Playoff Semifinals on Friday, Jan. 9.

Oregon has one of the most explosive offenses in college football, but Indiana has stopped them once before. Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher spoke to the media ahead of the Peach Bowl and did not hold back when discussing Oregon’s talent on offense.

Aiden Fisher Breaks Down Why Oregon’s Offense Stands Out

“Oregon is an explosive offense, one that'll hurt you quick if you're not on your Ps and Qs. Obviously, starts with a quarterback, who is one of the best in the country. Great player, smart, makes his reads quick, gets the ball out quick. He does a great job in every facet of being a quarterback in the system.”

“O-line, big, strong. They're physical. They move well, especially in space. Their O-line is great. Obviously, the tight ends and receivers, the running backs, too, they have guys that are going to play on Sundays in every spot.”

“So, it's a big challenge for us. They're really good when they get vertical. They're really good in the run game, quick game. The quarterback does a great job with his eyes reading coverages. And the running backs run hard.”

"So we definitely have our work cut out for us, but it's something I think it's more about us making sure we're doing the things and make us the special team and the defense than it is about being worried about the other team. They're a great team. But I think if we're on high alert for all of these things, we'll be better prepared and better going into it on Friday."

How To Adjust To Focusing On Oregon After Win Against Alabama

“For us, the earlier in the week, it's a lot of mental gymnastics, kind of getting things figured out and sorted out with adjustments and how are you going to handle different things from different offenses.”

“These offenses aren't very similar. We've seen Oregon once, but they've improved drastically. Their O-line is playing at a high level, quarterback, receivers, tight ends, running backs. Everybody is playing really well right now. So we definitely have a challenge on our hands.”

How Aiden Fisher Is Preparing To Face Oregon Ducks For The Second Time

“To me, this is a whole new team. I think both sides are a whole new team. They've improved drastically. Their O-line, especially, and their quarterback are playing at an extremely high level. They've had new guys merge at receiver spots, and everybody is playing at a high level.”

“I'm scouting a whole new team. Schematically, there are some things that will carry over a little bit, but for me, I have to treat it like a whole new game, a whole new team, because we're in a different spot than we were when we were playing them, I think it was week 6 or 5.”

“It's two teams seeing each other for the first time, in my mind. You treat it like that. You prepare for it like that. And none of it's going to be, I can use my old preparation for this one. For me, it's a whole new team. My preparation is all new. I can speak for a lot of guys with that. Our coaches, too. We're treating it like it's the biggest game of the year because it's the next one, and you gotta prepare for it like that."

