Ducks Digest

Who Are the Oregon Ducks' TV Announcers for Rose Bowl?

The Oregon Ducks await the winner of Saturday night's Tennessee vs. Ohio State game in the Rose Bowl. Who is slated to announce Oregon's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup?

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; ESPN broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit (right) and Chris Fowler announce the game with the Florida State Seminoles playing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; ESPN broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit (right) and Chris Fowler announce the game with the Florida State Seminoles playing against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks will be playing in the Rose Bowl against the winner of Saturday night’s game between Tennessee and Ohio State. Oregon is the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, so they will have a first round bye and not be in action this weekend.

Who will be on the call for ESPN in the Rose Bowl when the Ducks take the field? 

Fowler, Herbstreit and Rowe Announced As Rose Bowl Announcers 

Kirk Herbstreit broadcasts from the ESPN College GameDay set prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes
Kirk Herbstreit broadcasts from the ESPN College GameDay set prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The announcers for the 1st round and the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff have been released by ESPN's Amanda Brooks. ESPN’s A-team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the call for Oregon’s playoff opener in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Rose Bowl is arguably the most iconic event in all of college football. Over the years, ESPN has consistently had their top announcing crew call the game. That will once again be the case this year. Oregon has not yet played a game on ESPN or ABC this season due to the new TV deal with the Big Ten. 

Fowler and Herbstreit will also be in action this weekend, and will call Saturday night’s first round matchup between Tennessee and Ohio State. 

Who is on the call for the remaining first round games and quarterfinals?

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured, Breaks NFL Record In Win Over Denver

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson To Flip To Florida Gators?

MORE: Oregon Ducks Dominating Transfer Portal: Top-10 Ranking In College Football

College Football Playoff Announcing Schedule

Feb 17, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jones before the 2023 NBA All Star celebrity game at Huntsman Cen
Feb 17, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jones before the 2023 NBA All Star celebrity game at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first ever 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off on Friday night between Indiana and Notre Dame. The first round will finish up and Saturday night. The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Here’s the full TV announcing schedule for this games. 

First Round:

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame 

Date: Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Announcers : Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State 

Date: Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. PT

TV: TNT/Max

Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas 

Date: Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. PT

TV: TNT/Max

Announcers: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State 

Date: Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Quarterfinals:

No. 3 Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State 

Date: Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Bob Wischten, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

No. 4 Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas

Date: Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

No. 1 Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State 

Date: Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

No. 2 Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame 

Date: Jan. 1 at 5:45 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath

MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Receiver Zachariah Branch A Fit For Oregon Ducks?

MORE: San Francisco 49ers To Draft Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel? Brock Purdy Contract

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update Ahead of Rose Bowl: College Football Playoff

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear In Rose Bowl Vs. Ohio State Or Tennessee in Pasadena

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football