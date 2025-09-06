Ducks Digest

Does NIL Give Oregon Ducks, Big Ten Recruiting Advantage? Nick Saban Reveals Thoughts

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said that name, image and likeness (NIL) gives Big Ten programs an advantage over SEC schools. Is Saban right? How has NIL helped the Oregon Ducks?

Lily Crane

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals to collegiate sports has changed the landscape of athletics. For the Oregon Ducks, the changes NIL has brought has arguably helped their football program.

In collegiate football, NIL has provided the opportunity for different programs to secure top recruits. Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban believes that the new rules have given the Big Ten an advantage over the SEC.

Saban’s NIL Comments

Coach Nick Saban watches his Crimson Tide players warm up before Alabama's 49-30 win over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville Saturday, October 8, 2016. Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saban spent the final 17 years of his coaching career with the Crimson Tide in the SEC and won six National Championships. The former coach appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, saying NIL has given the Big Ten an advantage.

“I think that the SEC was the SEC because of the culture in the South. There wasn’t professional football in the South for a long time, and everybody related to the colleges. Well, now that doesn’t matter,” Saban said. “I mean, kids grew up wanting to go to LSU, Alabama and . Got the money now. They don’t mind going to . They don’t mind going to other places.”

“So, that geographic advantage that the Southeast Conference may be changing a little bit now, with the different culture, with NIL and the money involved in decision-making,” Saban continued. “I think that’s created a bit of an edge for the Big Ten.” 

Oregon’s Recruiting Rankings: Then vs. Now

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

NIL was introduced to college athletics in 2021. The year before, Oregon had the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation in 2020, according to On3. The Ducks have ranked within the top 10 in recruiting since 2023.

Dan Lanning and Oregon currently hold the No. 3 2026 recruiting class. Of the Ducks’ 17 commits, 88 percent of them are blue chips. The program’s average NIL value for 2026 is up from the previous class at $273,000.

Ahead of Oregon’s game against Oklahoma State, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy made comments on the radio about the Ducks’ spending. Lanning responded on Monday with how his program is lucky to be in the situation it’s in.

“If you want to be a top 10 in college football, you better be invested in winning,” Lanning said. “We spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't … I want to be a team that is competing at the highest level, and we're really fortunate to be in that situation.”

Lanning took over as Oregon coach in 2022, shortly after NIL was introduced. He’s consistently helped the Ducks to one of the top recruiting classes in the nation since he’s been with the program.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In survey by On3 from July, stakeholders across college football ranked Oregon No. 4 of the teams they believe to be the biggest spenders in the nation. Ohio State ranked No. 3 and Big Ten program USC and Michigan tied for No. 7. SEC schools Texas and Texas A&M ranked, No. 1 and No. 5, respectively.

In comparison, Alabama had the No. 2 recruiting class prior to NIL’s introduction. It’s been top three in the nation ever since, with the exception of 2026, which is currently No. 7.

So, NIL has seemingly helped the Ducks in terms of recruiting, and Big Ten programs are among the nation’s most likely spenders. The last two National Champions have indeed come from the Big Ten, but five of the top 10 recruiting classes play in the SEC.

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

