Does NIL Give Oregon Ducks, Big Ten Recruiting Advantage? Nick Saban Reveals Thoughts
The introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals to collegiate sports has changed the landscape of athletics. For the Oregon Ducks, the changes NIL has brought has arguably helped their football program.
In collegiate football, NIL has provided the opportunity for different programs to secure top recruits. Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban believes that the new rules have given the Big Ten an advantage over the SEC.
Saban’s NIL Comments
Saban spent the final 17 years of his coaching career with the Crimson Tide in the SEC and won six National Championships. The former coach appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, saying NIL has given the Big Ten an advantage.
“I think that the SEC was the SEC because of the culture in the South. There wasn’t professional football in the South for a long time, and everybody related to the colleges. Well, now that doesn’t matter,” Saban said. “I mean, kids grew up wanting to go to LSU, Alabama and . Got the money now. They don’t mind going to . They don’t mind going to other places.”
“So, that geographic advantage that the Southeast Conference may be changing a little bit now, with the different culture, with NIL and the money involved in decision-making,” Saban continued. “I think that’s created a bit of an edge for the Big Ten.”
Oregon’s Recruiting Rankings: Then vs. Now
NIL was introduced to college athletics in 2021. The year before, Oregon had the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation in 2020, according to On3. The Ducks have ranked within the top 10 in recruiting since 2023.
Dan Lanning and Oregon currently hold the No. 3 2026 recruiting class. Of the Ducks’ 17 commits, 88 percent of them are blue chips. The program’s average NIL value for 2026 is up from the previous class at $273,000.
Ahead of Oregon’s game against Oklahoma State, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy made comments on the radio about the Ducks’ spending. Lanning responded on Monday with how his program is lucky to be in the situation it’s in.
“If you want to be a top 10 in college football, you better be invested in winning,” Lanning said. “We spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't … I want to be a team that is competing at the highest level, and we're really fortunate to be in that situation.”
Lanning took over as Oregon coach in 2022, shortly after NIL was introduced. He’s consistently helped the Ducks to one of the top recruiting classes in the nation since he’s been with the program.
In survey by On3 from July, stakeholders across college football ranked Oregon No. 4 of the teams they believe to be the biggest spenders in the nation. Ohio State ranked No. 3 and Big Ten program USC and Michigan tied for No. 7. SEC schools Texas and Texas A&M ranked, No. 1 and No. 5, respectively.
In comparison, Alabama had the No. 2 recruiting class prior to NIL’s introduction. It’s been top three in the nation ever since, with the exception of 2026, which is currently No. 7.
So, NIL has seemingly helped the Ducks in terms of recruiting, and Big Ten programs are among the nation’s most likely spenders. The last two National Champions have indeed come from the Big Ten, but five of the top 10 recruiting classes play in the SEC.