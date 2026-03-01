Noah Whittington Impresses on the Bench Press at NFL Combine

Former Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington did not participate in any athletic testing or positional drills at the NFL Combine, but he found a way to leave his mark with 24 reps on the bench press.

Whittington's 24 reps are the second-most by any running back behind former Clemson star Adam Randall with 26 reps. Only seven running backs at the combine completed the bench press, and five of them posted 20-plus reps in the bench press.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) participates in the bench press drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Potentially putting Whittington's performance on the bench press into more perspective, only four tight ends finished with more reps than Whittington, including former Oregon star Kenyon Sadiq (26 reps).

Noah Whittington with 24 reps on the bench press, second-most among running backs 💪

Whittington battled injuries during Oregon's run in the College Football Playoff, one that saw the Ducks move multiple defenders to the running back room thanks to injuries and transfer portal entries before the game. He still played in Oregon's semifinal loss to Indiana, but Whittington did not record a stat.

Known as one of the leaders of Oregon's team throughout his time with the Ducks, Whittington was able to interview at the combine and leave an impression despite not participating on the field.

Daniel Jeremiah Highlights Noah Whittington

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

On the NFL Network's broadcast of the combine, former scout Daniel Jeremiah raved about Whittington, highlighting one run in particular from Oregon's win over Minnesota in 2025.

In the second quarter against the Golden Gophers, Whittington broke multiple tackles en route to a 40-yard touchdown run. Ducks fans may remember it as the one in which Whittington caught his own fumble at the goal line, but for Jeremiah, he called it his favorite run of the NFL Draft cycle during the combine broadcast.

"This is my favorite run of the entire Draft cycle." - @MoveTheSticks on this insane run from @oregonfootball RB Noah Whittington



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/pjqdLbuuhK — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Whittington finished the 2025 season as Oregon's rushing leader, ending the year with 829 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In the receiving game, Whittington caught 19 passes for 98 yards and one score.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) loses control of the football momentarily during the first half as he scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He missed a majority of the 2023 season with a knee injury, but he bounced back in 2024 with 540 yards on 118 carries. In his fourth year at Oregon, Whittington became the lead back and proved himself an NFL-level rusher.

Whittington spoke about the road back from his injury during his media appearance at the NFL Combine, revealing the adversity he faced.

“One thing it did teach me is that some things you can control and some things you can’t,” Whittington said. “Injuries, unfortunately, is a part of the game. If you play long enough, you’re going to come across them. It taught me that you gotta be mentally tough.”

“You gotta believe that you can make it,” he continued. “It was a point in time where people believed in me more than I believed in myself, and I really had to have a sit-down with myself in the mirror and tell myself that I can do it. And I did, so going into the future I feel like if I ever was to come across another injury, and significant as that one, I would beat it.”