Don’t Underestimate Northwestern: Oregon’s Dominance Isn’t Guaranteed
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks have had an explosive start to their season at home, beating the Montana State Bobcats 59-13, and demolishing the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-3, but now the Ducks have to hit the road.
Oregon is set to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13, marking their first Big Ten opponent this season, and road game of the year.
For many on the Oregon roster it will be their first away game in an Oregon uniform, or first ever away game at the college level, but many college football analysts around the country believe that won't be an issue.
Ducks Have Dominated on Both Ends
Offensively, Oregon has ruled the trenches allowing their running backs to get vertical. In their first two games, the Ducks have rushed for 565 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The running back room has been led by redshirt senior Noah Whittington, who exploded for a 59-yard rushing touchdown on just the second play of the first drive against Oklahoma State. Needless to say there's no one better to set the standard on the ground than Whittington.
But the Ducks have also excelled in the air, thanks to redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, who has settled into his new role as starter after sitting and observing for a season.
Moore has made a statement in his first two games as starter for Oregon, throwing all doubts about his ability out of the window, and even inserted himself into Heisman Trophy conversations. In Oregon's first two games he's thrown for 479 yards, and six touchdowns (3 in each game).
Having a starter that's not only comfortable but confident in exploiting what the defense is giving him is recipe for success for Oregon, and the Ducks seem to be playing to that strength.
"Moore is going to dominate this Northwestern defense," ClutchPoints' Bryan Logan wrote. "Expect the Ducks quarterback to throw for over 250 yards and multiple touchdowns against the Wildcats’ defense."
In terms of Oregon's defense, the stats allowed from the first two games are telling on what the standard for this unit are. The Ducks defense only gave up 211 yards of total offense, 67 yards in the air, and 144 yards on the ground in their win over Oklahoma State.
Every quarterback Oregon has faced has been severely pressured from their powerful defensive line or the secondary has stepped up to break up passes, and limit yards after the catch showing how chippy, and eager this defense is to rattle teams.
Don't Overlook Northwestern
Northwestern plays in arguably the toughest college football conference. The Wildcats have nothing to lose and everything to gain from an upset over an expected College Football Playoff team in the Ducks. The Wildcats will be in their home environment while the Ducks face the challenge of the travel to Illinois.
The Wildcats are fresh off a 42-7 win against Western Illinois on Friday night, giving them an extra day or rest and preparation for Oregon. The Wildcats are feeling the momentum after putting up 526 yards of offense last week and transfer quarterback Preston Stone found his groove. Stone finished going 21-for-29 with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Oregon also faces the challenge of a 9 a.m. PT kickoff. Only one of the four West Coast schools in the Big Ten have won a conference game that begins at 9 a.m. PT - UCLA beat Rutgers in October of 2024.
Wildcat Woes
The Wildcats may be 1-1, but a key piece of their offense has be ruled out for the rest of the season. Senior running back Cam Porter suffered a right leg injury in Northwestern's 42-7 win over Western Illinois. Last season was arguably one his best yet where he ran for 501 yards and five touchdowns on 126 attempts.
His absence the rest of the season, and most importantly against high caliber teams like Oregon puts a major strain on the offense, and pressure on the senior Stone.
Stone has shown signs of struggle this year throwing four interception in the Wildcats 23-3 loss against Tulane. A strong Ducks defense could mean trouble for Stone and the Wildcats offense.
"Without Porter to take pressure off of Stone and a lack of experience in the backfield, the Northwestern offense is going to struggle in this game against a strong Oregon defense," Logan continued
First Time On The Road
Oregon's level of talent out-weights Northwestern's but that doesn't mean the Ducks can overlook the Wildcats. Saturday will be a big opportunity for experience for the Ducks who are in their first road game.
The matchup on Sept. 13 will either be moment of growth that is met with success or a wake up call after riding two weeks of energy that Autzen Stadium has boosted.