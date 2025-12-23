Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Reveals Strong Opinion of Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore
The Oregon Ducks will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. It will be an early start for fans on the West Coast, with kickoff scheduled for 9 a.m. PT.
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire spoke to reporters about the upcoming matchup against the Ducks. He had high praise for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Joey McGuire On Dante Moore: “He’s Really Good”
Joey McGuire and his Texas Tech team will take on the Oregon Ducks, led by quarterback Dante Moore. Here’s what McGuire said about Moore.
“This quarterback is special. I mean, if he decides to come out, he’s probably No. 1 quarterback taken in the draft. Him or the Indiana kid. But he’s really good, so we’ve got to put some pressure on him and we’ve got to do a good job of stopping the run to get to do that.”
McGuire was referring to the NFL Draft and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. If Moore declares for the 2026 NFL Draft, he and Mendoza are projected to be the top two quarterbacks taken off the board. Mendoza has his Hoosiers ranked No. 1 in the country and is the 2025 Heisman Trophy award winner.
Ducks-Red Raiders For Spot In Playoff Semi-Final
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 51-34 first round playoff win over the James Madison Dukes. Oregon's offense was moving the ball well all game long, but the defense clearly has some work to do after allowing 34 points. Dante Moore was 19/27 passing for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
The No. 5 ranked Ducks just missed out on a first round bye. That instead went to No. 4 Texas Tech, who was not in action last week as they waited for their quarterfinal opponent. The Red Raiders enter this matchup with a record of 12-1 and a Big 12 championship under their belt.
This has the makings of being a very tight game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is a slight 1.5-point favorite over Texas Tech. The current over/under is at 52.5 points.
The Red Raiders are led by an elite defense. They have not yielded more than nine points in a game since Nov. 1 in their 43-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats. This will be a major test for the Oregon offense.
The winner of this game will advance to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 9 against the winner of the Indiana-Alabama game. Indiana and Alabama play later in the day on Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl.
