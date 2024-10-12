Ohio State Buckeyes Debut White Uniforms Vs. Oregon Ducks
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have a massive showdown at 4:30 pm PST on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium (NBC.) The Ducks announced earlier in the week that they would be wearing all-black uniforms, what about the Buckeyes?
Ohio State Rocking All-White Uniforms
The Ohio State Buckeyes announced earlier on Saturday that they would wear their all-white uniforms with the classic grey helmet per @ohiostatefb on Instagram.
Historically, Ohio State has worn grey pants with white uniforms for most road games, but they changed some uniform combos for 2024.
Per Stephen Means of Cleveland.com, it has been four seasons since the Buckeyes wore the white pants with the white tops. This was during the pandemic 2020 season with limited attendance, so it didn’t get the amount of eyeballs it that it typically would during a normal season.
Ducks Dawning All-Black Uniforms
The Oregon Ducks announced earlier this week @goducks on Instagram that they would be debuting their all-black uniforms. These have the potential to look cool on the field, especially when the sun begins to set behind Autzen Stadium.
All-white vs. all-black when the sun sets, and the lights go on in Eugene, will be a sight to see.
Top-Three Showdown at Autzen Stadium
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in what is the game of the week and potentially the game of the year. ESPN’s College Gameday was in Eugene Saturday morning for their show. The Duck fans and students showed out. People started lining up to get a good spot for the show a full day before!
On paper, this is the biggest game in the history of Autzen Stadium. There has never been a matchup of two teams both ranked in the top five, let alone the top three, for a game at Autzen. Add in the Ohio State factor, one of the most historic and successful programs across the country, and you have a blockbuster matchup.
The Ducks and Buckeyes have faced off ten times before, with the Ducks taking the last one 35-28 in 2021 at Ohio State. The last time Ohio State played in Eugene was in 1967. The Buckeyes beat the Ducks in that one, 30-0. Ohio State leads the all-time series at 9-1.
Now that both of these teams are in the Big Ten conference, we can expect to see this game in Columbus, Eugene, or Indianapolis for the Big Ten title nearly every season going forward.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs
MORE: ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Names Oregon Ducks' Campus His 'Favorite'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Gives Exclusive Look Into Ohio State Prep: ‘Every Detail Matters’
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Season Debut
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Heating Up: 'Consistency Is Key'