Are Oregon Ducks Wearing Black 'Fly Era' Uniforms vs. Ohio State Buckeyes?
Arguably the most anticipated release of the Oregon Ducks football “Generation O” uniforms, the “Fly Era” is an ode to the history of Oregon’s penchant for style. The “Fly Era” is a sleek, all black design with apple green detailing, and carbon fiber wings blended with the vintage steel plating pattern on the shoulders.
After a splashy release thanks to the aid of former Oregon wide receiver D’Anthony Thomas, many Duck fans are wondering when Oregon Football will bring these uniform designs to the field. The Ducks will wear the black Fly Era uniform combination vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to multiple reports.
However, nothing has been confirmed by Oregon football.
Peyton Bahlinger of The College Football U and the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast from Barstool Sports are among the several outlets pushing reports of the “Fly Era” being used in the Ducks vs. Buckeyes game. This rumor could be founded from the university setting the fan color for the October 12th match-up as a black-out before the start of the season.
In an interview with Oregon Duck on Sports Illustrated and KOIN 6 Sports reporter Ally Osborne, the designers behind the “Fly Era” and the “Generation O” uniform line, Todd Van Horne and Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Designs, dove into the creation of the “Fly Era.”
“This one was a fun one,” said Quinn Van Horne. “The Fly Era jersey. The players have been talking [about this]. And you know, all the ideas come back from the players and that’s really what ‘Generation O’ is meant to encapsulate. There’s been so many decades of player input on these jerseys and finding unique pieces.”
Speaking of those unique pieces, an element of history worked into the “Fly Era” includes the carbon fiber and steel plated shoulders, something Quinn Van Horne spoke to.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne said.
“Each little piece tells a story,” Todd Van Horne said. “I think that story makes up a powerful narrative at the end and I think that when they take the field, they’re representing something that’s bigger than themselves and that’s really neat.”
According to Quinn Van Horne, an Oregon uniform from design to debut on the field takes a roughly 18 month process. It’s an arduous task to make the Ducks’ uniforms, but when the results are people speculating online when they get to see your work and clamoring for more, the trials and tribulations are worth it.
The “Fly Era” is fashion, heritage, and innovation joining together. Regardless of when they hit the turf, these threads will make a statement.
