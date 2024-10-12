Everything Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day Said Upon Arrival vs. Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day briefly met with the media Friday after getting off the bus in Eugene ahead of Saturday's big-time matchup against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
He talked about how the team will adjust to west coast time, the hype surrounding the monstrous game, the experience of quarterback Will Howard and more.
Here's what he said, per video from Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch.
On Ohio State's arrival and adjustment:
"We had a good trip out here, and just got off the plane, headed over to a local field, got the guys moving around a little bit, stretched out," Day said. "A lot of energy. So, we're staying on Buckeye time, having dinner at 7 o'clock and getting into bed around 9:30."
On the hype leading up to the game:
"We've known this game is coming for a long time," Day said. "Our guys are fired up, and we've had a great week of practice."
On his personal excitement for the matchup vs. Oregon:
"That's why you're at Ohio State to play in games like this," Day said. "And just gonna be a great atmosphere. Our guys are fired up playing this game and so am I."
On how Ohio State's latest walk-through went in preparation for the game:
"Everybody's good. Everybody's locked in," Day said. "So we'll wake up at normal times. We changed our clocks to Buckeye time and wake up at our normal time. Go through out routine and get over there and get ready to roll."
On if there's "comfort" with Will Howard already having played in big games during his career:
"Yeah, I think Will had a good week of practice," Day said. "He's excited to play in this game and like you said, he's an experienced guy so excited for him but excited for all of our guys to play tomorrow."
The Ducks enter the game as a three-point favorite over the Buckeyes. Even if No. 1 Texas beats Oklahoma on Saturday, it's possible that the winner of Oregon vs. Ohio State could jump past the Longhorns to claim the top spot in the AP Poll.
It also marks the first time in Big Ten history that three teams have been ranked in the top four of the AP Poll's top 25, which includes No. 4 Penn State. The Nittany Lions are visiting the USC Trojans.
No. 3 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State will kick off from Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
