4-Star Recruit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Leaning Ohio State Buckeyes Over Oregon Ducks?
The Oregon Ducks had been the front runner to land class of 2026 wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, but that appears to have changed. Dixon-Watt visited Ohio State over the weekend and they look to now be the top destination for him per National recruiting director Adam Gorney of Rivals and Yahoo Sports.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt To Ohio State Over Oregon?
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt visited the Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day this past weekend. Adam Gorney says that Dixon-Wyatt has the Buckeyes atop his list of schools.
“I was told following his visit to Ohio State that the Buckeyes are now No. 1 on his list,” Gorney said. “Oregon is now No. 2…The Ducks had been the frontrunner heading into the visit for the Santa Ana Mater Dei standout.”
Dixon-Wyatt still has a handful of official visits coming up this spring and into the summer; the Alabama Crimson Tide on May 16, Ohio State Buckeyes on May 30, USC Trojans on June 6, Texas Longhorns on June 13, and Oregon Ducks on June 20.
“The four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Dixon-Wyatt) got a clear message from coach Ryan Day and position coach Brian Hartline,” Gorney said. “That he is a must-get player.”
This news is just hours after Ohio State five-star commit, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., shut down his recruitment. Henry Jr. told On3’s that he wants to be a Buckeye and also cancelled his official visits to Oregon, Miami, and USC he had scheduled.
“I want to be in Columbus and I want to be a Buckeye,” Henry Jr. said.
MORE: What Cooper Manning's Comments on NIL Say About Oregon Ducks, Spring Game
MORE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Jordan James: Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots Interest
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Evaluates Incoming Transfers Isaiah World, Jamari Johnson
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt Player Profile
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is a 6-2, 180 pound wide receiver out of Santa Ana, California. Dixon-Wyatt is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Dixon-Wyatt in March of 2024.
“Can bully opposing corners who try and press him and is a willing blocker. Has strong hands and dominates 50-50 balls and catches the ball well through contact,” Biggins said. “For his size, has some wiggle and is surprisingly shifty after the catch. Runs well and can make plays down the field in the vertical passing game.”
Biggins projects Dixon-Wyatt as a player that could eventually be the top target for a power conference team with NFL upside.
“Tough to stop in redzone situations…Has a nice edge in his game and always competes at a high level,” Biggins said. “Has the tools to be a dominant No. 1 wide receiver on a high major Power Four team with Sunday potential.”
Dan Lanning and the Ducks currently have the No. 6 ranked recruiting class in the country for 2026. They have received eight commitments from players, but none from wide receivers.