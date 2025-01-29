Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes 'Heavily Recruiting' Elite Receiver Tay Ellis: Visits Loom
From the class of 2027, four-star wide receiver recruit Tay Ellis is planning multiple visits this spring to the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, and Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. The exact dates of the trips are yet to be determined. He received his Oregon offer back on May 1, 2024.
The 6'0 and 170-pound wide receiver is also highly considering the Texas A&M Aggies, Nebraska Cornhuskers, TCU Horned Frogs, and Baylor Bears.
Out of Crowley in in Forth Worth, Texas, Ellis is ranked as the No. 83 overall prospect and the No. 8 wide receiver in the Class of 2027 (per On3). In his breakout freshman campaign back in 2023, he finished with 35 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns on 20.5 yards per catch. Ellis had 56 receptions for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.
Ellis is also a track and field star, running an 11.17 100 and a 23.42 200 at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and USATF Junior Olympics regionals last summer.
“Schools that are really standing out to me are Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas A&M, TCU and Baylor... Ohio State and Oregon have especially been recruiting me really hard."- 2027 Tay Ellis via On3
Oregon coach Dan Lanning doesn't have any commits yet in the 2027 recruiting class but does currently have the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class in the country (per On3). It is headlined by five-star tight end Kendre Harrison from Reidsville, North Carolina. The 6'7, 245-pound dual athlete also plans on playing basketball under coach Dana Altman.
The 2026 recruiting class doesn't have any wide receiver commits at the moment but are still heavily pursuing Ohio State five-star commit Chris Henry Jr. from Mater Dei. He was in attendance for Oregon's Junior Day at Autzen Stadium this past weekend.
“The relationship I have with the coaches there - We have a great relationship. Obviously they had a great season last year. I think it’s definitely their coaching staff. The way they run things up there is really good. I can see why they’re doing so good."- 2026 Chris Henry Jr. via On3
Here is what the wide receiver room currently looks like for Oregon's 2025 season:
Gary Bryant Jr. (Junior)
Evan Stewart (Junior)
Justius Lowe (Sophomore)
Kyle Kasper (Sophomore)
Preston Alford (Sophomore)
Darrian Anderson (Sophomore)
Jurrion Dickey (Redshirt Freshman)
Cooper Perry (Freshman)
Dillon Gresham (Freshman)
Jack Ressler (Freshman)
Jeremiah McClellan (Freshman)
Brady Bidwell (Freshman)
Jalen Saint Paul (Freshman)
