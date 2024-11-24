Oregon Ducks Offer 2027 Edge Recruit Joseph Buchanan II
It may seem shocking, but recruiting is already underway for the class of 2027. According to 247 Sports, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and Oklahoma all have at least one commit ranging from a four star to a five star. So, as the recruiting trail never stops in college football, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are already offering the next class of potential Ducks.
One of those potential Ducks is edge Joseph Buchanan II from Owings, Mills Maryland. The 6-4, 240-pound athlete from McDonogh School received an offer from the current top team in the nation on Nov. 19. Buchanan II has already visited Penn State for an unofficial visit in October.
If McDonogh school sounds familiar, it’s because Buchanan II currently plays with Oregon 2025 four-star cornerback commit Brandon Finney. Finney committed to Oregon in June of this year as one of the top 100 corners in his class. According to On3 Sports, Finney has been talking up the Ducks to Buchanan II in hopes his high school teammate will become his college peer as well.
“Teammate Brandon Finney, five-star guy he’s committed [to Oregon]. He’s been telling me about Oregon for a while now, the whole season. Beginning of the season he pretty much told me, you do your thing, I’ll make sure I help you build that relationship and you know we kind of get the pipeline going from there,” Buchanan II said.
It seems like the “pipeline” for McDonogh school is also being helped along by their coaches, who got Buchanan II on Oregon’s radar by sending in his film. According to On3’s interview with Buchanan II, Oregon’s reaction to Buchanan’s tape led to an interview and that eventual offer.
“Then I was able to get direct contact with Coach Brian (Bachman), one of recruiting analysts, or recruiting coordinators,” Buchanan said. “We talked a little bit of ball, it was like a good 20-minute conversation before anything was mentioned about an offer. We were just talking ball really, things that I could work on, things that I’m already good at. And what I’d be looking for as far as a school when I go to college.”
According to Buchanan II, Oregon has always been a dream school. Buchanan told On3 that he loved the Oregon colors and used to watch Marcus Mariota highlights with dreams to be a quarterback. Those dreams folded into his current defensive route when Buchanan watched former Oregon Duck and current New York Giant Kayvon Thibodeaux and current Oregon Duck senior defensive end Jordan Burch.
Though Buchanan II has offers from Maryland, Boston College, Penn State, and Syracuse, it seems like this promising 2027 recruit is most excited about the green and yellow, especially as Oregon looks to finish off their 2024 season 12-0 for the first time since 2010 and the second time in school history. Buchanan II has been closely watching this season for the Ducks, and the camaraderie between this current squad has inspired the young edge.
“Oregon to me has always stuck together in those moments. And those moments are like something I always live for. I’ve always been wanting to be a guy that makes those big plays, those fourth-down stops, overtime plays. Oregon, that energy is just so high, and those guys are always coming together in those big moments, which is just something I love to see,” Buchanan II said.
