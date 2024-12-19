Five Big Ten Heisman Trophy Contenders in 2025: Oregon's Dante Moore, Nebraska's Dylan Raiola?
The Big Ten Conference will have a ton of returning talent that is worthy of the highest honor in college football, the Heisman Trophy. Coming from the Oregon Ducks, quarterback Dante Moore should be a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
As a second-stringer for Oregon coach Dan Lanning's group this season, the UCLA Bruins transfer is ready to take over the helms of the offense.
With Dillon Gabriel starting for Oregon, Moore was able to learn under a Heisman Trophy finalist in starter Dillon Gabriel. He didn't see a ton of snaps for the Ducks while throwing just 7-for-7 completions for 49 passing yards during his sophomore season. That is sure to change next year.
In his freshman campaign with UCLA, Moore threw for 1,610 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 53.5 completion rate. With a much more competitive and skilled group expected at Oregon, his numbers should make a colossal increase in 2025.
Another candidate from the Big Ten would be Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. He's drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes for both his playing style as well as his personal look. Raiola is in the early stages of his development as he threw for 2,595 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 66.6 completion rate in his freshman season.
Ohio State Buckeyes Jeremiah Smith is one of the top wide receivers not just in the Big Ten but in the entire country. He caught 10 touchdowns and 934 receiving yards on 57 receptions as just a freshman while helping the Buckeyes to a No. 8 seed in the College Football Playoff. They will host No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. PT.
It was announced that quarterback Drew Allar will be returning for his senior campaign with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Allar led his team to an appearance in the Big Ten title game and to a No. 5 seed in the College Football Playoff where they will host the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 9 a.m. PT. He threw for 2,894 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 69.1 completion rate.
With USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss on the move into the transfer portal, the door is wide open for Jayden Maiava. After transferring in from the UNLV Running Rebels, Maiava threw 906 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 60.8 completion rate. The sophomore should be named the starter for coach Lincoln Riley's 2025 squad as he showed signs of potential this past season.
