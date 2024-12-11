Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Shocked That Ducks Are 'More Physical' Than SEC's Texas A&M [EXCLUSIVE]
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is undoubtedly acrobatic with a unique perspective as a transfer and a top Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) player in college football.
Oregon Ducks on SI talked with Stewart about his newest NIL partnership, his emotions after winning the Big Ten Conference Championship, how Oregon compares to Texas A&M and the SEC, his NFL Draft goals and addressed how the Ducks can win the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff.
The experience watching the championship confetti fall after beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in a thrilling 45-37 victory in the Big Ten Conference championship was unlike anything that the star wide receiver has ever experienced in his life. Stewart mentioned that he has never won anything before at that magnitude.
"I was kind of twisted between feelings because I've never won before. I was like where's the confetti? And really, I was just standing there soaking in the moment. I was thinking about the fact that that wasn't the last game. It was a quick celebration and as coach Lanning says, we're trying to celebrate afterwards for three to four days."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
Texas A&M at College Station and the University of Oregon in Eugene couldn't be more two completely different places. When asked about what the biggest difference in culture between the schools is, Stewart pointed out that the physicality of Oregon is more intense than the SEC's Texas A&M.
"For the football side of things, A&M is SEC ball. Like South ball. Out here, with it being a West Coast vibe, a lot of stuff is more laid back but they both got a common factor of physicality. Coming out here to Oregon, things are way more physical than what they were at A&M during my time there. And that was a big shock."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
"As for the living situation, it's College Station. You're right down the street from Houston. You don't go to Dallas too far, Austin. You got Northgate. It's a bunch of community and opportunities to meet new people. Out here in Oregon, not too much to do. You go win a game, you go home, you're happy about it. Things are much more relaxed."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
Stewart recently signed an NIL deal with Mountain Dew and 7-Eleven to promote their Blue Shock Slurpee. In celebration of the nostalgic flavor, Stewart along with five other college football athletes formed the “Mountain Dew Blue Shock Slurpee Squad” to drive excitement around tailgating and gameday this college and professional football season.
Stewart mentioned that he's a true Mountain Dew Blue Shock Slurpee fan and has been frequenting 7-Eleven throughout the season. He will continue to do so during the holidays while the drink is still available. When asked what the craziest thing that he's spent his NIL money on, he brought up his new car.
"I haven't been spending much. A lot of saving for me but I'd probably say my car. One of my cars got stolen while I was at Texas A&M so I had to go buy a new one. It's an AMG GLE 63S Mercedes which was my dream car growing up."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has a lot of talent across the offensive board but Stewart's speed, especially right off the snap, plus his ability at the wideout position to catch 50/50 balls is special. Despite the plethora of different offensive threats that the Ducks possess, he continues to find ways to make himself stand out.
"As you said, our team is pretty good. It's not like you just need that one person to keep making this play or this one person to make that play. Everybody is either going to have their days or somebody new is going to have their days. I'm just playing my role."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
In his junior campaign, Stewart has totaled 613 passing yards and caught five touchdowns on 48 receptions. He gives a ton of credit for his success with the work that was put in during the offseason.
"My hands weren't as assured at A&M, if that makes sense. I had a couple of dropped passes in the past couple of seasons, balls I shouldn't have dropped. That was definitely one of the things I keyed in on this offseason. My hands, my hand-eye coordination, the placement of how I catch the ball and secure it. Seeing it all the way to the tuck. We're seeing the difference this season."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
Stewart has dreams of playing the NFL in the future and knows he's not perfect. If a scout were to ask him what one part of his game that needs to improve upon in order to succeed at the next level, Stewart would say that he needs to continue to get stronger and live in the weight room.
"I would say my strength. I'm talking on multiple levels. Like with the run game since coaches like people that can block. In the NFL, everybody's not the same size. You got Fred Warner's walking around. Defensive backs get bigger too. You got the Jalen Ramsey's. Just being stronger in the play style, with running routes, breaking tackles."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
Stewart and the Ducks now await the winner of the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers vs. the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes which will take place in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 5. p.m. PT. The Rose Bowl Game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 1st at 2 p.m. PT.
Stewart addressed what it's going to take to continue Oregon's winning ways throughout the College Football Playoff.
"Everybody's best. Especially with a bunch of transfers and a bunch of seniors. A lot of people haven't been this far. Everybody is about to take their first steps in the water that is the College Football Playoff. As long as we have the same mindset just like we did going into every week this season, then we're gonna give our best 60 minutes of football every single game."- Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart
