Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Visiting Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans transfer portal defensive lineman Bear Alexander is making his rounds to some elite programs across the country, two of which come from the Big Ten Conference. After paying a visit to coach James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on Dec. 15, he made his way to Eugene to visit coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 19.
The other program that Alexander is interested in is the SMU Mustangs out of the ACC, but no word on a date to visit Dallas has been announced. Alexander is one of the most coveted defensive lineman available in the transfer portal.
The 6-3, 315-pound junior moved away from coach Lincoln Riley's program in Southern California after just three games to preserve his redshirt eligibility this season. His collegiate career started with coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs (2022) before transferring to USC (2023-24). Alexander has played 61 games with stats of 36 solo tackles, four pass deflections, and 3.5 sacks.
In high school, Alexander attended four different schools in four years: Terrell in Texas, Denton Ryan in Texas, Fort Worth Brewer in Texas, and IMG Academy in Florida. His third college will be his seventh school in seven years.
Tony Jones, a father figure to Alexander, has been the front face of what Bear wants for himself.
"We made clear what our goals are. . . That goal is to be a full-time starter and leader on the defense like we came there to be... If Bear not being a starter and playing 35 or 40 snaps a game isn't in the best interest of the team... We need to do something different."- Tony Jones via ESPN
Alexander has the upside to become a complete, disruptive force on the edge at the next level. Wherever he ends up next, his discipline and willingness to work is the biggest factor. That is something that Lanning has the ability to change in him. If any coach in college football can get the best out of Alexander, it would be him.
Alexander got to witness the preparation that is put in from the Ducks before the start of the College Football Playoff. Oregon awaits the winner of the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers vs. the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in a quarterfinal matchup which will take place in Columbus on Saturday at 5. p.m. PT. The winner will then play the Ducks in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, set for Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. PT.
