Where Does Oregon Ducks Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi's Salary Rank Among Assistant Coaches?
Coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks doesn't do it by himself on the sidelines. Oregon's defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi has put the defense on the map on the national scene, ranking No. 9 in points allowed per game at 18.1 and No. 11 in yards allowed per game at 309.0 this season.
Among the top highest-paid assistant coaches in the entirety of college football, Lupoi lists at No. 10 with a salary of $1.9 million.
At the top of the assistants, LSU Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker is paid $2.5 million out of the SEC. No. 2 at $2. 3 million is Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and No. 3 at $2.2 million is Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Former Oregon head coach and current Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is placed at No. 8 with an even $2 million. Kelly took over the play-calling for head coach Ryan Day's offense this season and has averaged 423.6 yards per game (No. 26 in the country) and 35.5 points per game (No. 12 in the country).
Ohio State actually pays three of their assistants some of the biggest salaries in the country. Alongside Knowles and Kelly, co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is the No. 18 highest-paid assistant coach at $1.6 million.
Seven of the 18 Big Ten Conference programs are listed for paying their assistant coaches the most cash in the nation. Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 11 defensive coordinator Phil Parker at $1.9 million), Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 16 defensive coordinator Tony White at $1.6 million), Michigan State Spartans (No. 23 defensive coordinator Joe Rossi at $1.5 million), and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (No. 25 defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak at $1.5 million).
The Big Ten had four programs invited into the 12-team College Football Playoff field. No. 1 Oregon, No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions who hosts the No. 11 SMU Mustangs at 9 a.m. PT on Saturday, Dec. 21, No. 8 Ohio State, and the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers who travel to South Bend against the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for an in-state battle on Friday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. PT.
A rematch between the Ducks and the Buckeyes could be in the near future depending on the winner of the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 8 Ohio State in a quarterfinal matchup taking place in Columbus on Dec. 21. The winner between the Volunteers and the Buckeyes will play Oregon in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, set for New Year's Day.
