What Oklahoma State Quarterback Injury Means For Oregon Ducks Matchup
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are being hit with some major injury news ahead of their big non-conference matchup with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Sept. 6.
According to reports from On3’s Brett McMurphy, Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny underwent surgery on a broken left foot following Thursday’s 27-7 season-opening win over UT Martin. The injury will reportedly keep him out for at least five weeks, meaning he will miss the matchup against Oregon at Autzen Stadium. Hejny finished the win 5 of 10 passing for 96 yards, one touchdown and no picks while adding four carries for 27 yards and another score.
Before focusing on week 2, Oregon will host the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday. But what does this injury mean for the Ducks once Oklahoma State comes to town?
Oregon Will Face New QB vs. Oklahoma State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools
MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon
MORE: Why Eugene, Oregon, Is Ranked Among Top 10 College Towns in America
The Ducks will now be tasked with trying to stop Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores, who stepped in nicely for Hejny during Thursday's win.
Though the Ducks certainly aren't overlooking Montana State, It's likely that Oregon's coaching staff has already done extensive prep for Oklahoma State, but it's anyone's guess how much film on Flores they have watched leading up to the season.
A product of Gretna, Nebraska, Flores was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class and didn't receive tons of high-major attention. Some of his most notable offers came from Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Kansas State, Indiana and Oregon State but he remains somewhat of an unknown due to his lack of experience.
Knowing how Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff operates, it's likely they started their research soon after hearing the injury news. For the Ducks, Flores could either be a quick study due to his limited game reps or he could present challenges that the Oregon defense won't see coming.
But from Oklahoma State's perspective, the transition from Hejny to Flores isn't anything crazy.
“It was real smooth," Oklahoma State wide receiver Gavin Freeman said, per News9. "Everyone expected to play both. Both of them can play, and we’ve practiced with both, so it wasn’t really hard.”
Oklahoma State Looking for Bounce-Back Year
Oklahoma State is coming off of a disappointing season where the Cowboys finished with a 3-9 record, which included losing nine straight games to end the season and an 0-9 record in conference play. This marked just the second time in the Mike Gundy era that Oklahoma State failed to quality for a bowl game.
Expectations are a bit lower in Stillwater this season as a result, but a potential massive upset win over Oregon in Eugene would be exactly what the Cowboys need to rewrite their story for 2025.
Oklahoma State made it to the Big 12 championship in 2023, losing in blow out fashion, 49-21, to the Texas Longhorns. The Cowboys finished that season with a 10-4 record, and will certainly be looking for similar success in 2025 in order to truly flush the bad memories of last year down the drain.