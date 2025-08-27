Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Ducks Can't Sleep On Montana State Upset

The Oregon Ducks are poised to be a National Championship contender in the FBS, and the Montana State Bobcats are a favorite to win the FCS title. Is Oregon on uspet alert? While the Ducks are ushering in a load of new starters, the Bobcats have a dangerous rushing attack.

Mario Nordi

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are widely regarded a program to make it deep into the College Football Playoff or even win the National Championship. On the flip side, at the FCS level the Montana State Bobcats are seen as a national title contender. With a non-conference matchup scheduled for Aug. 30, could the Bobcats give the Ducks a run for their money?

According to Pete Fiutak of College Football News, Montana State could have a chance to shake up the Ducks.

Fiutak believes this isn't a "normal FBS vs FCS matchup"

Oregon DucksCollege FootballMontana StateOregon Ducks FootballPete FiutakFBSFCSOklahoma State CowboysAdam JonesDante
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montana State Upset Of Oregon Ducks?

Oregon DucksCollege FootballMontana StateOregon Ducks FootballPete FiutakFBSFCSOklahoma State CowboysAdam JonesDante
Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen before game against theWyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

The Bobcats lost their starting quarterback last year and named former Stanford Cardinals quarterback Justin Lamson as starter this season. With a new leader starting behind center, the offense could have a slow start through the air.

However, Montana State's expected starting running back redshirt sophomore Adam Jones, rushed for 1,127 yards, and 14 touchdowns last season. On the ground, the Bobcats are dangerous.

A fierce running back that likes to get vertical could mean trouble for Oregon's defensive line being that it would be their first time going against a real opponent.

The Ducks offense is also adjusting to a new starting quarterback, as Dante Moore is expected to take over under center after spending a year behind Dillon Gabriel, who is now in the NFL.

Fiutak believes it could be an issue for Oregon, because it could take their starters awhile to up to game speed especially at the quarterback position, leaving a prime opportunity for the Bobcat defense to capitalize.

MORE: Updated College Football Rankings Shift Big Ten Powerhouses Already

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Four-Star Safety Commit To Flip To Miami Hurricanes?

MORE: Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Reunites With Oregon Ducks After NFL Preseason Finale

MORE: Best College Football Traditions List Strangely Ranks Oregon Ducks, Florida State

MORE: Oregon Ducks Tied With SEC Recruiting Powerhouse For Most 5-Star Commits

Oregon Victory Prediction

Oregon DucksCollege FootballMontana StateOregon Ducks FootballPete FiutakFBSFCSOklahoma State CowboysAdam JonesDante
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, Fiutak believes the Ducks will win. The amount of elite and experienced transfers the Ducks added this offseason should make an immediate impact, as well as the highly touted true freshmen Oregon has implemented into their system.

Fiutak recognized how dominant Montana State will be on the ground at the FCS level, but doesn't think it will translate against Oregon.

"Yes, Montana State will eventually have one of the best running games in the FCS, but the Oregon linebacking corps will be a dominant force," Fiutak said.

Despite his doubts with expected starter Dante Moore, he believes it won't flip the game upside down.

"Montana State will get a few points on the board, and Moore won't be perfect, but Oregon will go on a scoring binge midway through the first half to put this away without any real drama."

Pete Fiutak

Along with Fiutak, most in the college football world expected that No. 7 Oregon will shut down Montana State and blow up the score. The Ducks are favored by four touchdowns (27.5 point favorites per Fanduel), and the total points in at 56.5.

After No. 7 Oregon hosts Montana State it will host the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sep. 6.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football