Why Oregon Ducks Can't Sleep On Montana State Upset
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are widely regarded a program to make it deep into the College Football Playoff or even win the National Championship. On the flip side, at the FCS level the Montana State Bobcats are seen as a national title contender. With a non-conference matchup scheduled for Aug. 30, could the Bobcats give the Ducks a run for their money?
According to Pete Fiutak of College Football News, Montana State could have a chance to shake up the Ducks.
Fiutak believes this isn't a "normal FBS vs FCS matchup"
Montana State Upset Of Oregon Ducks?
The Bobcats lost their starting quarterback last year and named former Stanford Cardinals quarterback Justin Lamson as starter this season. With a new leader starting behind center, the offense could have a slow start through the air.
However, Montana State's expected starting running back redshirt sophomore Adam Jones, rushed for 1,127 yards, and 14 touchdowns last season. On the ground, the Bobcats are dangerous.
A fierce running back that likes to get vertical could mean trouble for Oregon's defensive line being that it would be their first time going against a real opponent.
The Ducks offense is also adjusting to a new starting quarterback, as Dante Moore is expected to take over under center after spending a year behind Dillon Gabriel, who is now in the NFL.
Fiutak believes it could be an issue for Oregon, because it could take their starters awhile to up to game speed especially at the quarterback position, leaving a prime opportunity for the Bobcat defense to capitalize.
Oregon Victory Prediction
Ultimately, Fiutak believes the Ducks will win. The amount of elite and experienced transfers the Ducks added this offseason should make an immediate impact, as well as the highly touted true freshmen Oregon has implemented into their system.
Fiutak recognized how dominant Montana State will be on the ground at the FCS level, but doesn't think it will translate against Oregon.
"Yes, Montana State will eventually have one of the best running games in the FCS, but the Oregon linebacking corps will be a dominant force," Fiutak said.
Despite his doubts with expected starter Dante Moore, he believes it won't flip the game upside down.
"Montana State will get a few points on the board, and Moore won't be perfect, but Oregon will go on a scoring binge midway through the first half to put this away without any real drama."- Pete Fiutak
Along with Fiutak, most in the college football world expected that No. 7 Oregon will shut down Montana State and blow up the score. The Ducks are favored by four touchdowns (27.5 point favorites per Fanduel), and the total points in at 56.5.
After No. 7 Oregon hosts Montana State it will host the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sep. 6.
