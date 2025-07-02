Oregon Ducks' Kenyon Sadiq Snubbed By EA Sports College Football 26?
Oregon Ducks junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq is considered to be one of the top prospects at his position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite all the hype, EA Sports College Football 26 doesn't even have Sadiq ranked as one of the top five tight ends in the video game.
Those ahead of Sadiq are Texas Longhorns' Jack Endries (No. 5, 90 overall), Georgia Bulldogs' Oscar Delp (No. 4, 90 overall), Ohio State Buckeyes' Max Klare (No. 3, 91 overall), Houston Cougars' Tanner Koziol (No. 2, 92 overall), and Vanderbilt Commodores' Eli Stowers (No. 1, 93 overall).
Sadiq is expected to have a breakout season for Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein and coach Dan Lanning, thanks to the expectations that redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore will be consistently targeting him in 2025.
During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Sadiq showed flashes of what he's capable of, including a memorable hurdle and overall performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Conference title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He finished with two touchdowns and 40 receiving yards on two key receptions in the 45-37 victory for Oregon.
By the end of the season, he had caught just 24 receptions for 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That was still enough for ESPN's Jordan Reid to believe that Sadiq would be stepping into a much larger role after the departure of Terrance Ferguson to the Los Angeles Rams.
"His touches were limited last season behind eventual second-round pick Terrance Ferguson... But he showed glimpses of his potential, most notably his route running and his movement skills after the catch. With Ferguson off to the NFL and leading returning receiver Evan Stewart likely out for the season with a knee injury, Sadiq will step into a marquee role."- ESPN's Jordan Reid on Kenyon Sadiq
Two Ducks were ranked as one of the elite for their position in the upcoming EA Sports College Football video game, which is set to be released on July 10. That would be junior safety Dillion Thieneman (No. 2, 93 overall) and redshirt junior running back Makhi Hughes (No. 5, 92 overall). Thieneman was also ranked as the No. 10 top defensive player in the entire video game.
Both are preparing for their first season in Eugene after entering the transfer portal during the offseason. Purdue Boilermakers' Thieneman finished with 210 total tackles (144 being solo), eight pass deflections, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack in his two campaigns in West Lafayette. Tulane Green Waves' Hughes had 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 523 carries in his two campaigns in New Orleans.
In EA Sports College Football 26, Oregon ranks as the No. 9 team in the video game with an 86 overall. The only other Big Ten programs ranked ahead of the Ducks are the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (88 overall) and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (88 overall). The No. 1-ranked team is the Alabama Crimson Tide at 89 overall.