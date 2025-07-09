Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Betting Odds Revealed

The rematch of the Big Ten Conference title game between the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions is a game that is circled on everyone's calendar in the college football world. The battle of Big Ten powerhouses is scheduled for Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks on following the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Only 81 more days until on of the biggest games on the Oregon Ducks 2025 schedule... at the Penn State Nittany Lions. Beaver Stadium will be having its 'White Out' game vs. the Ducks on Sept. 27, which is one of the more popular events during the school year in University Park and one of the top traditions in college football.

The highly anticipated rematch of the Big Ten Conference championship game can be viewed on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night at 4:30 p.m. PT. Tickets will cost fans a pretty penny, with the most expensive ticket for the road matchup costing $1,230 (including fees) in section EE, right at the 50-yard line, on Ticketmaster. The cheapest tickets are at $331 in the upper decks.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs for a gain against the Oregon Ducks
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs for a gain against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to FanDuel, Penn State is a -4.5 favorite over Oregon. Penn State's money line is -116 while Oregon's is +138. The over/under is set at 52.5.

The Ducks hold the third-best odds to win the 2025 Big Ten title at +300. Ahead of Oregon are Penn State at +260 and the Ohio State Buckeyes at +190. Oregon (-310) does hold better odds than both Ohio State (-290) and Penn State to have 10 or more wins in the 2025 campaign.

As for making the College Football Playoff, Penn State's odds are -225 odds, Oregon is at -260, and Ohio State is at -300. With the odds for winning the 2026 national championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Jan.19, the Buckeyes hold at +680, the Nittany Lions with +850, and the Ducks at +900.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin watches quarterback Drew Allar (15) throw against the Oregon Ducks
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin watches quarterback Drew Allar (15) throw against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Oregon won the 2024 Big Ten title at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last season, 45-37. Incoming senior Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw 20-for-39 completions, 226 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while his senior counterpart, running back Nicholas Singleton, rushed for 105 yards on 10 carries. The returning duo for coach James Franklin's offense is more hungry than ever for a national championship after reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024.

Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq had his national breakout performance on the massive stage, catching two touchdowns on just two receptions for 30 yards. One included a memorable hurdle over now Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalen Kimber that led to Sadiq reaching the end zone.

Sadiq looks to be redshirt quarterback Dante Moore's most reliable target on a drive-by-drive basis after the knee injury to senior wide receiver Evan Stewart. His torn patellar tendon could keep him sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

Names to pay attention to help pick up the slack on the outside for the coach Dan Lanning's offense should be incoming five-star recruit Dakorien Moore, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey (who's looking for his first true opportunity in Eugene), and senior transfer Malik Benson. After stops with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Florida State Seminoles, this looks to be Benson's last shot in the college ranks.

