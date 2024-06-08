Oregon Football's Exciting Chances At Undefeated Season
Could the Oregon Ducks football team go undefeated in the 2024 college football season? Joining the Big Ten conference, the Ducks are faced with the challenge of adjusting to a new conference against the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers and others.
The Ducks are contenders to run the table, according to FPI analytics, which gives the Ducks a 15.7 percent chance to win every game in 2024. Interestingly Michigan, which went 13-0 last season, is not among the top-10 teams with the best chances to go undefeated.
The only team with a better chance than Oregon is the Notre Dame Fishing Irish, with a 15.8 percent chance.
In the Big Ten conference, Ohio State has a 7.5 percent chance to go undefeated and Penn State has a 7.1 percent chance.
Oregon's 2024 schedule does play nice, as the Ducks get to host the Buckeyes in Eugene and do not play Penn State. The Ducks do have road games against Michigan and Wisconsin.
The Ducks transfer class of 14 highly-touted players is the best in the Big Ten and it’s not close.
Oregon's transfers include: quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oklahoma, former five-star receiver Evan Stewart from Texas A&M, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, who helped Washington win the Pac-12 conference and reach the College Football Playoff title game last year. They also landed another talented quarterback, Dante Moore, a former five-star recruit from UCLA.
The 2024 Ducks have just as good a chance as any to become the best team in college football. The speedy Ducks also boast size in the trenches, a nightmare for opposing teams.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, the senior revealed that coach Dan Lanning's practices are as competitive as a "National Championship game."
"It's so competitive (at practice)," Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. "You would think we're out there in a national championship game playing against whoever - we're so intense at practice."
Practice makes perfect... perhaps literally.