USC, Georgia Transfer Gets Glowing Reviews From Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning
Former USC Trojans and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred to the Oregon Ducks to play for coach Dan Lanning following the 2024 season.
Alexander has been on the move his entire football career: playing for four different high schools and now three different colleges.
Despite a negative narrative surround the former 5-star recruit, Lanning has been impressed with the 6-3, 315-pound junior's work ethic.
LANNING ADDRESSES PERCEPTION OF ALEXANDER
The Ducks are looking to replace 10-NFL bound players for the 2025 football season. Oregon has 11 incoming transfers and the top-ranked transfer class in the Big Ten conference. The hope is for Alexander to make an immediate impact. At Oregon's media day, Lanning discussed the perception of Alexander now that he is in Eugene.
"Bear's worked his tail off since he's been here, and I think he understands the perception that's out there. And like you said, perception isn't always reality. He puts in more time when it comes to film study, when it comes to extra work, than almost anybody in our program. And I think that speaks to his commitment," Lanning said.
Lanning also game some insight into what it's like to coach Alexander. These comments come after some drama between Alexander and USC. Alexander's father is vocal on Twitter/X and USC coach Lincoln Riley even responded to some of his playing time criticisms. Riley also voiced his dislike of the "crap" redshirt rules.
"He's worked his tail off since he's been here," Lanning said. "He's been a pleasure to coach. He's going to have some up and down moments, like every player in our program will when they get here. But so far, I'm really pleased with what I've seen from Bear. I'm excited to see what he's able to do out there on the field for us this year."
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp
MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking
MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava
BEAR ALEXANDER'S OPPORTUNITY AT OREGON
It came as no surprise to USC fans when Alexander announced his intention to transfer. Alexander was not seeing the field as much as he had hoped in 2024 and announced he would be redshirting after appearing in just three games.
Alexander has two seasons of eligibility left after playing for the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman before transferring to USC. With the Trojans, he totaled 47 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his sophomore season, starting all 13 games in 2023. In 2024, Alexander recorded just four tackles and was in a backup role for USC, before he decided to redshirt.
Lanning sees Alexander taking those experiences and growing from them.
"I also think he realized, 'Hey, this is an opportunity for me to really set the stage for what am I going to be defined as in moving forward,'" Lanning continued. "... Think he felt really comfortable coming here, knowing that what it was like at Georgia, and how can he recreate some of that experience coming to a place like Oregon, the relationship there certainly mattered. I'm excited to see what Bear does."
Bear Alexander will look to get back on track at Oregon in 2025. On Nov. 22, USC will fly north for a matchup with the Ducks and Alexander in Autzen Stadium.