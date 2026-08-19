Oregon's Biletnikoff Award Watch List Turns Heads With Multiple Snubs

The Biletnikoff Award, recognizing the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position, released its preseason watch list on Wednesday. To little surprise, a pair of Oregon Ducks made the list.

But while the two Ducks standouts landed on the preseason watch list, much of the conversation surrounded the three players notably omitted.

Two Oregon Ducks Make Biletnikoff Award Watchlist

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UAB Blazers transfer receiver Iverson Hooks landed on the preseason watch list ahead of his first season with the Ducks.

Hooks comes off a 2025 season with the Blazers in which he notched 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts. He was named to the 2025 All-America Conference second team.

The transfer has been compared by Ducks fans to former Oregon slot receiver Tez Johnson for their similar frames and speed. If Hooks has a 2026 season anything similar to Johnson’s time in Eugene, racking up postseason honors could be more than possible.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) stiff arms Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Jamari Johnson joined Hooks on the Biletnikoff watch list. Johnson transferred to Oregon from the Louisville Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season. Johnson joined 2026 NFL Draft first-round selection Kenyon Sadiq in the tight end room last season, but still recorded three touchdowns and 510 receiving yards on 32 receptions.

Johnson’s already landed on multiple preseason watch lists ahead of the season, including for the John Mackey Award and Walter Camp Preseason All-America second team.

The tight end has the opportunity to be at the top of the depth chart in 2026 and make his case for not only postseason awards but also to be a Day 1 draft pick like Sadiq.

Oregon Ducks Snubbed From Watchlist?

Fans have noticed that receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan were missing from the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The trio of receivers are expected to lead the Ducks wide receiver room in 2026 after starring in previous seasons.

Moore, a former five-star recruit and the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 class, stood out as a true freshman in 2025. He tallied three receiving touchdowns and 497 yards on 34 receptions, while rushing for 49 yards and a touchdown. The receiver now enters his sophomore year with a season of experience in the Oregon system under his belt.

McClellan’s 2025 season is an example of the benefits one year of learning in Eugene can have. As a redshirt freshman, McClellan totaled three receiving touchdowns and 557 yards on 38 receptions.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan carries the ball on a return during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart missed the 2025 season with a torn patellar injury but brings experience to the receiver position. He logged five touchdowns and 613 yards on 48 receptions for Oregon in 2024, including standout performances in wins against Boise State and Ohio State.

All three players have received praise from coach Dan Lanning, receivers coach Ross Douglas and other Oregon players during fall camp. With a crowded receiver room and tight end options like Johnson for the Ducks quarterbacks to pass to, production could be spread out between players in 2026.

On the other hand, the watch list omission raises questions with Moore, McClellan and Stewart having opportunities to thrive in the offense after already being key contributors in years past. Time will tell if the trio is able to prove their lack of preseason honors wrong.

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