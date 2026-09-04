Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Raises Stakes for Ohio State Barstool Bet With Tattoo

EUGENE - The sports world will turn its attention to Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 7.

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks travel to "The Shoe" to face the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in a matchup that has all the makings of becoming what college football dreams are made of: pageantry, elite talent and high-stakes.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning pose with the Leishman Trophy during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is already having some fun with the highly anticipated Big Ten matchup between two teams with some rich recent history.

Barstool Sports personality Ohio’s Tate publicly guaranteed that Ohio State will finish the 2026 regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. His declaration has since evolved into an elaborate season-long bet featuring different, hilarious punishments depending on which team hands the Buckeyes a loss... including the Ducks, of course.

Lanning reportedly decided to raise the stakes.

"So I met Dan Lanning when I went to Big Ten Media Days. Hated that I liked him. Way more fun to hate him, but that's beside the point here," said Ohio's Tate/Tate Moore in a video that has gone viral for more than one million views.

Ohio's Tate had to eat 320 Peeps (the candy) two seasons ago when the Ducks beat the Buckeyes in the biggest upset in Autzen Stadium in program history, because a previous bet.

According to Tate, Lanning personally proposed a new silly consequence if the Ducks defeat the Buckeyes in Columbus this season.

"If Oregon comes into Columbus this November and beats Ohio State, I will get the Mike Tyson tattoo painted or tattooed or whatever," Tate said.

🚨Punishment List Update🚨



There has been an addition to the Peeps Bet courtesy of Oregon coach Dan Lanning himself



If Oregon beats the Buckeyes in Columbus, I have to get the Mike Tyson face tattoo painted on my face. Can’t wash it off until the Peeps are fully eaten https://t.co/BUKYmgpA8y pic.twitter.com/OVe4PnytUM — Ohio’s Tate (@OhioTate) September 2, 2026

The tattoo would be painted rather than permanent, but there is an additional catch. Tate said he would not be allowed to wash it off until he finishes eating the Peeps he already promised for his bet this season. Tate has to eat 10 marshmallow Peeps for every point that Oregon scores, if the Ducks win.

Tate said the temporary tattoo idea came straight from Lanning, although the Ducks coach has not publicly corroborated the story yet.

By the way, Oregon vs. Ohio State will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Nov. 7, per the Athletic. The game broadcast will be on CBS. This is big news for the Ducks who avoid the dreaded 9 a.m. PT kickoff, which can be tough on the body clock for west coast teams.

With Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the game at Ohio Stadium is must-watch. Then, the Ducks and Buckeyes could meet a few weeks later for a rematch in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The early betting odds released by DraftKings favor the Buckeyes over the Ducks. The current spread is Ohio State -6.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a budding Big Ten rivalry, Oregon and Ohio State are not strangers to matchups with high stakes.

The last time the two teams played each other was the 2025 Rose Bowl in which the Buckeyes dominated the Ducks 41-21, and Ohio State eventually went on to win the national championship. Earlier in that 2024 season, Oregon got the best of Ohio State 32-31 in a thrilling matchup inside of Autzen Stadium.

Ohio State returns quarterback Julian Sayin, who burst onto the scene in 2025 with 3,610 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, leading the Buckeyes to an undefeated regular season. Ohio State's offense will also feature star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith who is expected to be a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

And while the on-field play (and recruiting trail) is tense, the off-field respect is real.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning was quick to compliment Day on his on-field preparation and how he admires his commitment to mental health. Day is a strong advocate of mental health awareness after he lost his father to suicide at eight years old.

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Obviously what he's done with his program is unbelievable. He's done a great job developing, growing, and improving that team year in and year out," Lanning told Amaranthus. "They work really, really hard as a staff. But I think probably as impressive as anything is the stuff that he's done off the field, whether it's suicide awareness, his relationship with his family, being a good family man."

It's clear that Lanning holds Day in high regard, despite the two competing in arguably the best conference in the country.

Winning at Ohio State would strengthen Oregon’s pursuit of another conference title while giving the Ducks an important victory for the CFP selection committee.

It would also leave one extremely confident Buckeyes fan facing an entertaining combination of face paint and Peeps.

Buckle up Buttercup pic.twitter.com/NkpVWNAuWy — B1G Duck Daddy (@B1GDuckDaddy) September 2, 2026

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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