Oregon Coach Ra'Shaad Samples Is A Sneaky Candidate For A Texas Job
Ra'Shaad Samples, the Oregon Ducks' running backs coach, is one of the top up-and-coming position coaches in the country. His success in recruiting and developing the Ducks' running backs room has not gone unnoticed.
With the coaching carousel coming alive, there's a chance a program like the newly-opened North Texas could look to make Samples the youngest active FBS head coach at just 30 years old.
North Texas Opening
The Mean Green are in the midst of a 10-1 season and have a chance of making the College Football Playoff. As a result of North Texas' success, coach Eric Morris has become a hot commoddity early in this coaching carousel.
Morris could've been a good fit at a handful of openings in the Southwest region, but landed with Oklahoma State and is set to replace Mike Gundy as the new coach for the Cowboys.
North Texas has the resources, facilities, and location to compete with the top schools in the Group of 5. They will have their pick of the litter when it comes to candidates, meaning the Mean Green will not have a shortage of quality suitors.
Bruce Feldman of the Athletic said in a social media post that Samples will be one of many assistant coaches to pursue the opening.
The Case For Samples
Feldman included a bunch of sitting head coaches such as South Florida's Alex Golesh and UTSA's Jeff Traylor, and talented coordinators like Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, as candidates for the North Texas gig.
Samples has a lot going for him despite his relative youth. He's a Dallas native, so he's extremely familar with the area. Samples has coached at multiple different schools in the area including Houston, Texas, and SMU, as well as the NFL, meaning he knows what it takes to win at big programs.
He also holds the title of assistant head coach at Oregon, meaning his duties differ from the typical running backs coach. Samples has spent time under Oregon's Dan Lanning, Los Angeles Rams' coach Sean McVay, and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, three unique coaches because of their age. He knows what it takes to be a successful, young coach in today's day and age of football.
MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Injuries to Key Oregon Ducks Starters
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Want No. 6 or No. 7 Seed In College Football Playoff
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Unleashes Intensity in USC Pregame Speech
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Why Samples Is A Darkhorse
Samples is a young and relatively inexperienced compared to a lot of other coaches that are vying for the Mean Green's opening. He'a darkhorse candidate for that reason. If North Texas wants to come up with an outside the box hire that could excite recruits and fans alike in a way similar to Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, then they would go with Samples.
If the Mean Green end up missing out on their top targets in their coaching search, it wouldn't come as a surprise if they give Samples a legitmate look.