Oregon Ducks' Ra'Shaad Samples To Leave Oregon For Head Coaching Job?
The Oregon Ducks might soon need to find another running backs coach once the season is officially over.
Per reports from Mike Craven of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples is one of six finalists for the head-coaching vacancy for the Sam Houston State Bearkats. Other reported finalists include Wisconsin OC Phil Longo, Houston QBs coach Shawn Bell, Baylor defensive coordinator Matt Powledge, Missouri RBs coach Curtis Luper and Pitt defensive line coach Tim Daoust.
Samples is in his first season with the Ducks but could certainly be looking to use the success so far this year to catapult himself into another opportunity. Sam Houston is coming off of a 9-3 season in Conference-USA.
After his college playing career ended at Houston, Samples, a former receiver, officially started his coaching career in 2016 as a student assistant for the Cougars. He then spent time at Texas and SMU before landing a job in the NFL as a running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He quickly moved on and became Arizona State's wide receivers coach last season.
Samples has made a major impact during his first season at Oregon. Under his guidance, running back Jordan James has rushed 226 times for 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns this year to go along with 24 catches for 202 yards.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also said after signing the 2025 class that Samples, a Dallas native, was "huge" in the recruitment on five-star Duncanville (Texas) receiver Dakorien Moore. Samples' father, Reginald Samples, is the head coach at Duncanville.
"I think, you know, part of our recruitment of Kori is we talked a lot about how many people he has great relationships with here in Oregon," Lanning said. "Obviously, Ra'Shaad was a huge, a huge part of that. But, you know, there's so many unsung heroes. You know, whether that's Junior or how many people really contribute to his success, Will, I mean, this was a team recruitment for sure. Ra'Shaad's relationship there was certainly a benefit. But Kori wanted to be a part of something special here. And kind of like I said, unbelievable family, unbelievable athlete. I love his competitive nature; how much he wants to go out there and get better. Love the kid so really excited that he's a part of it."
The Ducks will take their 13-0 record into the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day. No. 1 Oregon will have some extended rest before taking on the winner of Ohio State-Tennessee in the Rose Bowl. If the Ducks can win that, they'll face the winner of Arizona State vs. Texas/Clemson.
