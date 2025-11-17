Oregon Coach Ross Douglas Playing Critical Role In Pursuit To Flip Utah Recruit
The early signing period for the recruiting class of 2026 is under a month away, and the Oregon Ducks are still pushing to add pieces to boost the team. Three-star wide receiver recruit Hudson Lewis committed to the Utah Utes in September, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pushing for a flip.
Hudson visited the Oregon Ducks when the program hosted the Wisconsin Badgers. With a strong visit, On3’s Steve Wiltfong made an expert prediction that the Ducks would land the three-star recruit.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Hudson is the No. 191 wide receiver and the No. 5 recruit from Idaho. With the early signing period approaching, the Oregon Ducks could flip Lewis’ commitment and add another recruit to their class of 2026.
Oregon recently extended another Hundson a new offer, making a big push for the flip. Lewis shared with Rivals that he was planning to have an official visit with the Ducks when they host the USC Trojans, but his high school team will be playing in their state championship, and the dates overlap.
“It was just a blessing,” Lewis told On3 of receiving a new offer. “This has been my dream school since I was a kid, and so seeing the opportunity come true is just a blessing.”
Ross Douglas Playing Critical Role In Recruiting Hudson Lewis
One of the main reasons that Oregon has the chance to pull off the flip for Lewis is the Ducks’ wide receiver coach Ross Douglas. He has been leading Lewis’ recruitment, and the communication he has had with the wide receiver is helping heighten the chances of the flip.
Douglas has done well as both a recruiter and a coach with the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks’ passing game this season has been a substantial part of a well-balanced offense. Oregon has a talented passing game with several wide receivers stepping up amid injuries.
The Ducks’ on-field success alone helps with recruiting, but adding Douglas’ success coaching the position is an appealing reason Oregon could flip Lewis.
Lewis had an unofficial the Ducks when the team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25. It was a gritty win in poor weather, and the recruit was there to see not only the team's performance, but also the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium.
In his senior season, Lewis racked up 61 receptions for 1,021 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is a speedy player who would fit right in with an explosive Oregon offense.
Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 3 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per On3. The team features 18 commits, which include four five-star and 12 four-star recruits.
The recruiting class features two talented wide receivers in four-stars Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton. The Ducks have the chance to add another receiver after sending the Utah commit a new offer, pushing for a late flip. The early signing period is approaching quickly, and a flip from Lewis will be something to watch for throughout the next couple of weeks.