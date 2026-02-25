Oregon Four-Star Recruit Cadarius McMiller Giving Reasons For Fan Excitement

Oregon Ducks four-star running back commit CaDarius McMiller from the class of 2027 is one of the more gifted running backs in the country. He is committed to the Ducks and is someone who the Ducks can utilize at a high level because of the traits that he has.

The prospect finished with a total of 939 yards and 17 TDs rushing this past season with Tyler High School, making him one of the more reliable backs in the state of Texas and the country. McMiller currently ranks as the No. 173 prospect in the country, along with the No. 13 at his position, according to Rivals. The talented prospect brings a lot to the table, including these five things.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evaluating Oregon Ducks Commit CaDarius McMiller

Patience: "One thing that the talented prospect has done well is use his patience to help him gain yards. He is only getting better and better with his patience, as this is something that has progressed in nearly every game that he has participated in. The talented prospect will continue to get better with this, as this becomes more of a natural thing through the reps he receives. For him to be as patient as he is at his age is very impressive."

Jump Cuts: "One of the better traits that the talented prospect has is his jump cuts. He is very fast when moving side to side, which is exactly what you want to see from a running back who continues to grow with his elusive traits. Being able to cut the way he does, tagged along with the patience that he has, is a mixture that not many colleges will be able to contain entirely. He will be a dangerous running back if these continue to evolve."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lower-Body Strength: "The talented prospect is often seen powering through tackle attempts, especially when it was through his high-stepping efforts. This is something that can be used at the next level really well, as when someone is attempting to high step past a tackle attempt, they can easily be wrestled down, but with a guy like McMiller, the chances of that happening are slim to none."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speed: "When you get a guy like McMiller, you know what type of player you are getting. Luckily for the Ducks, the talented prospect is already college-ready in many different things, including his speed, which is in the 4.3 seconds' already. This is fantastic, as the prospect is a 10.59 second runner in the 100-meters and a flat-out track star. His speed will allow him to compete for a role in the offense very early in his Oregon Ducks career."

Vision: "One of the more important traits when being a running back is the vision that a player brings to the table. The talented prospect has already shown his ability to jump cut at a high level, but what makes it even more important is the fact that he knows when it is needed. The talented prospect is two or three steps ahead before acting, making his vision very reliable and elite. He looks like he is a chess player with some of the moves he is making, as he is one of the more gifted players in this class with that trait."