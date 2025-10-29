The Oregon Cornerback Suddenly Ranked Among College Football’s Best
Doing what true freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is doing in his first season with the Oregon Ducks is notable at the ripe age of 18 years old.
Finney Jr. has the lowest catch rate allowed among all of college football's cornerbacks at 14.3 percent. That's ahead of Mississippi State Bulldogs redshirt sophomore Kelley Jones (19.2 percent), Illinois Fighting Illini senior Xavier Scott (28.6 percent), and fellow Oregon teammate redshirt junior Sione Laulea (30.0 percent).
His passer rating when targeted is ranked No. 3 in the country at 19.4 percent, trailing just San Diego State Aztecs senior Chris Johnson (16.4 percent) and Maryland Terrapins sophomore La'khi Roland (14.0 percent).
On the season, Finney Jr. has collected 15 total tackles (10 solo, five assisted), four pass deflections, and one interception that was taken back for a 35-yard touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in Eugene on Nov. 11.
His impact isn’t always reflected in the stat sheet, as quarterbacks often avoid throwing in his direction. Finney Jr. plays with the composure of a seasoned veteran, has allowed no touchdowns or penalties, and is rarely off the field when the defense is on.
Oregon Ducks' Defensive Prowess in College Football
Oregon's defense leads the nation in passing yards allowed at 124.6 per game and pass efficiency allowed at 88.86.
Defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's unit has allowed less than 100 passing yards in half of their eight games this season, including the last two at the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and against the Wisconsin Badgers. That's the first time that's been done so consecutively in the season since 1984.
As for total yards per game, the Ducks give up just 239.1 per game which ranks as the No. 5-lowest in the nation. For a program that is know for it's offensive attack, their defensive pressure is just as good, if not better in 2025.
Oregon is the only team at the FBS level that’s top-10 for both yards per play offensively at 7.36 per and defensively at 4.04 per.
LSU Tigers' DJ Pickett Moving to Eugene?
With coach Brian Kelly being fired by the LSU Tigers, this opens up the possibility for true freshman cornerback DJ Pickett to make the move to Oregon in the offseason. The No. 1-ranked cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class chose the Tigers over the Ducks in the summer of 2024.
The 6’5 ballhawk has allowed just a 39.1 passer rating this season. He has put together 17 total tackles (15 solo, two assisted) to go along with one pass deflection, one sack, and one interception with LSU.
A cornerback duo of Pickett and Finney Jr. for the 2026 season would make up for one of the most dangerous secondaries in the sport. Oregon coach Dan Lanning must make the Tigers' cornerback a priority if he were to enter his name in the transfer portal.