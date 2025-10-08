Ducks Digest

Oregon’s Offensive Line Is Turning Heads With Remarkable Statistics

Only three football teams have allowed just one sack through the first five games of the season. The Oregon Ducks offensive line is showing why it's one of the most dominant in the country - helping propel quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks' deep running back room.

Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington State Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images
It’s no surprise that Oregon’s redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (14 touchdowns, one interception, 1,210 passing yards, 183.5 passer rating) has thrived in 2025, thanks in large part to a standout offensive line that gives him ample time to operate.

Only three teams in college football have given up just one sack through the first five games of the 2025 season: the Navy Midshipmen, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Ducks.

What makes that stat even more impressive is that Oregon has passed the ball more than those other two programs. The Ducks have thrown for 146 passing attempts thus far, compared to Cincinnati's 141 and Navy's 71. Oregon has completed 72.6 percent of its passes through the air, ranked at No. 10 in the country.

Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates
Fighting Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ only returning starter on the offensive line, junior center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, has been a mainstay since his freshman season in 2023, appearing in 33 consecutive games. With his experience and close rapport with Dante Moore, Laloulu serves as the vocal leader of the unit.

The Ducks' three redshirt senior transfer offensive linemen have been difference makers - Nevada Wolfpack left tackle Isaiah World, USC Trojans left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas State Bobcats right tackle Alex Harkey. Oregon's offensive line has come together to give Moore time in the pocket to read the field, but also find gaps for one of the most successful and deepest running back groups in the nation.

The Ducks average 239.4 rushing yards per game, the No. 11-most among all teams in the NCAA at the FBS level.

Not to mention redshirt junior right guard Dave Iuli, who has brought Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry's group altogether and made it the complete package from left to right. This group pass and run protects like no other in the sport. They're clearly in the running for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line unit at the end of the season.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore's undefeated (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) Ducks now have their focus on redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti's undefeated No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon's offensive line play will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the outcome.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 7.5 points against Indiana. The moneyline for the Ducks is -315 and +250 for the Hoosiers. The over/under is set at 55.5.

Oregon has the second-best odds to be named the Big Ten Conference champions at +165 behind the Ohio State Buckeyes at +125. As for winning the College Football Playoff national championship, the Buckeyes are the favorites at +430, and the Ducks are next at +550 for the second-best odds.

Moore is the favorite to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +500, also per FanDuel. Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck has the second-best odds at +600, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson at +750.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's College GameDay festivities against Indiana

ESPN's College GameDay will make its return to the Memorial Quad in Eugene for the second straight year. The show will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. PT. Fans can start lining up three hours early in order to have themselves and their signs spotted on the broadcast.

Rece Davis will host, alongside analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit. College football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, as well as college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin, will also be present.

Oregon holds a 20-13 all-time record when featured on College GameDay and is 9-3 at home when hosting the popular event.

