Oregon’s Offensive Line Is Turning Heads With Remarkable Statistics
It’s no surprise that Oregon’s redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (14 touchdowns, one interception, 1,210 passing yards, 183.5 passer rating) has thrived in 2025, thanks in large part to a standout offensive line that gives him ample time to operate.
Only three teams in college football have given up just one sack through the first five games of the 2025 season: the Navy Midshipmen, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Ducks.
What makes that stat even more impressive is that Oregon has passed the ball more than those other two programs. The Ducks have thrown for 146 passing attempts thus far, compared to Cincinnati's 141 and Navy's 71. Oregon has completed 72.6 percent of its passes through the air, ranked at No. 10 in the country.
The Ducks’ only returning starter on the offensive line, junior center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, has been a mainstay since his freshman season in 2023, appearing in 33 consecutive games. With his experience and close rapport with Dante Moore, Laloulu serves as the vocal leader of the unit.
The Ducks' three redshirt senior transfer offensive linemen have been difference makers - Nevada Wolfpack left tackle Isaiah World, USC Trojans left guard Emmanuel Pregnon and Texas State Bobcats right tackle Alex Harkey. Oregon's offensive line has come together to give Moore time in the pocket to read the field, but also find gaps for one of the most successful and deepest running back groups in the nation.
The Ducks average 239.4 rushing yards per game, the No. 11-most among all teams in the NCAA at the FBS level.
Not to mention redshirt junior right guard Dave Iuli, who has brought Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry's group altogether and made it the complete package from left to right. This group pass and run protects like no other in the sport. They're clearly in the running for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line unit at the end of the season.
Oregon, Dante Moore betting odds
Moore's undefeated (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) Ducks now have their focus on redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza and coach Curt Cignetti's undefeated No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0 in Big Ten) on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon's offensive line play will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the outcome.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 7.5 points against Indiana. The moneyline for the Ducks is -315 and +250 for the Hoosiers. The over/under is set at 55.5.
Oregon has the second-best odds to be named the Big Ten Conference champions at +165 behind the Ohio State Buckeyes at +125. As for winning the College Football Playoff national championship, the Buckeyes are the favorites at +430, and the Ducks are next at +550 for the second-best odds.
Moore is the favorite to win the coveted Heisman Trophy at +500, also per FanDuel. Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck has the second-best odds at +600, followed by Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simpson at +750.
ESPN's College GameDay festivities against Indiana
ESPN's College GameDay will make its return to the Memorial Quad in Eugene for the second straight year. The show will begin bright and early at 6 a.m. PT. Fans can start lining up three hours early in order to have themselves and their signs spotted on the broadcast.
Rece Davis will host, alongside analysts Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit. College football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, as well as college football betting analyst "Stanford Steve" Coughlin, will also be present.
Oregon holds a 20-13 all-time record when featured on College GameDay and is 9-3 at home when hosting the popular event.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.