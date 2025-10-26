Biggest Winners And Losers From Oregon’s Win Over Wisconsin
On Grateful Dead Night, it apparently does rain at Autzen Stadium and a lot of it. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half, and the wet, slippery conditions had a part in that.
The second half was a different story with the ground attack finding its way in the 21-7 victory over the blundering Wisconsin Badgers (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) in Eugene.
Winner: Tosh Lupoi, Oregon's Defense
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's unit has been stellar on that side of the ball, allowing just 12.3 points per game through the first eight opportunities of the season.
Against Wisconsin, Oregon gave up just 194 total yards of offense and showed its full power on third downs. The Badgers were 3-for-11 in those dire situations.
Junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman and senior inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher were flying all over the field, combining for 13 total tackles (two were tackles for loss) and four pass deflections.
Winner: Jordon Davison
True freshman running back Jordon Davison (102 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries) was Oregon's catalyst on offense. He's as reliable at punching it in at the goal line as anyone else in the country.
He's making an argument for being the best running back on the roster, and that's saying a ton with how much depth running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples has in that room. He shows similarities to the great Jordan James, who currently plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.
Davison owes his offensive line, as well as junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq, a free meal the way that group was blocking, opening up holes for him to burst through. They struggled as a whole in the first half, but flipped the script completely in the second half.
Loser: Dante Moore
Unfortunately, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore had to leave the game after he took a massive blow to the head in the third quarter. The potential Heisman Trophy candidate was gushing blood out of his face and nose after contact was made through his helmet on the tackle by Wisconsin's standout freshman linebacker Mason Posa. He was in the medical tent for 15 minutes after the hit.
Moore was replaced by redshirt sophomore quarterback Brock Thomas, and he wouldn't return to the game. Luckily, Oregon is heading into a bye week, so Moore will have some time off to recover. No word yet on how this will affect his status for the meeting at Kinnick Stadium against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Loser: Wisconsin's offense
This is not the Wisconsin football that fans are used to. It's missing that talented, home-bred offensive line with a skilled running back in the backfield that has been seen from this program many times in the past. That has to due with their inability to recruit in their own state.
The Badgers' offense entered the matchup averaging just 13.3 points per game during the 2025 season, ranked the No. 134-lowest in all of college football. Wisconsin was shut out in its previous two games against the Iowa Hawkeyes and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.
Versus the Ducks, it was a similar story with this group not able to find any sort of rhythm offensively. The Badgers did eventually score their first touchdown since Oct. 4.
Loser: Luke Fickell
Every game is a must-win for Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell, with his job being on the line. It has been well discussed that Fickell's tenure with the university could come to an end at the end of the 2025 season, possibly even sooner. This is his sixth straight loss as he has seemed to lose control of the team.
Since taking over the head coaching position in Madison back in 2022, Fickell has an overall record of 15-19, 8-15 in conference play.