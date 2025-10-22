Dillon Gabriel Will Be The Next NFL Star, According To A Legend
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel earned his first NFL win as a starter, leading the team to a 31 - 6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 19. It’s a milestone he hopes is just the first of many in his professional career.
NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw appears to be an early believer in Dillon Gabriel following the quarterback’s impressive performance in Cleveland.
He gave the former leader of the Oregon Ducks his stamp of approval during Sunday's broadcast on Fox.
“Dillon Gabriel... a young, left-handed rookie. I like him a lot, I think he’s gonna be a star in the league."- NFL on Fox's Terry Bradshaw
Since replacing Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback after he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7, Gabriel has taken over the reins under center and hasn't looked back. In his first three career starts, the 2024 Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown for 517 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 61-for-103 completions (59.2 completion percentage),
Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski has put his faith in the undersized quarterback, saying he will continue to start heading into week 8. Stefanski credited Gabriel for not turning the ball over in the wet, rainy conditions in front of the home crowd at Huntington Bank Field.
“First half especially was some tough conditions for both sides. I think you could see that in some of the handling of the football. But, we were plus four today. I don’t think we’ve turned it over the last three weeks. And that’s a recipe for winning football.”- Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski
Gabriel has been sacked an astonishing 10 times already in those three starts. If his offensive line can give him some more time in the pocket without pressure, Gabriel's rookie season can continue to get more and more impressive.
Oregon Quarterbacks In The NFL
Including Gabriel, the Ducks have had four former quarterbacks start in the NFL at one point during this 2025 season. Also including:
Denver Broncos' Bo Nix
Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert
Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota
Through Week 7, these four quarterbacks have thrown for 4,441 yards, the most of any college program. That edges out Oklahoma’s trio - Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams (4,227 yards) - and Alabama’s quartet - Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, and Mac Jones (4,005 yards).
During his time in Eugene in 2024, Gabriel not only found success on the football field but also groomed his backup quarterback. With Gabriel ahead of him in the depth chart to study and learn from, current Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore would not be in the position that he's in right now.
Moore has led te No. 6 team in the country to a 6-1 overall record, and he's also in the running for the Heisman Trophy himself. In the stacked Big Ten Conference, the redshirt sophomore ranks No. 2 with 19 touchdown passes, No. 3 at 189.7 quarterback rating, No. 5 with a 72.3 completion percentage, and No. 9 at 1,686 passing yards.