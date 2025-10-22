Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel Will Be The Next NFL Star, According To A Legend

Since taking over as the starting quarterback three weeks ago, Dillon Gabriel has injected new optimism into Kevin Stefanski’s Cleveland Browns offense. He secured his first NFL win as a starter on Sunday, Oct. 19 - a performance that NFL legend Terry Bradshaw has praised, showing belief in the former Oregon Ducks Heisman Trophy finalist.

Arden Cravalho

Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Terry Bradshaw NFL Joe Flacco rookie quarterback shedeur sanders kevin stefanski start new england patriots
Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns Terry Bradshaw NFL Joe Flacco rookie quarterback shedeur sanders kevin stefanski start new england patriots / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel earned his first NFL win as a starter, leading the team to a 31 - 6 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 19. It’s a milestone he hopes is just the first of many in his professional career.

NFL legend and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw appears to be an early believer in Dillon Gabriel following the quarterback’s impressive performance in Cleveland.

Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1)
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw interviews Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He gave the former leader of the Oregon Ducks his stamp of approval during Sunday's broadcast on Fox.

“Dillon Gabriel... a young, left-handed rookie. I like him a lot, I think he’s gonna be a star in the league."

NFL on Fox's Terry Bradshaw

Since replacing Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback after he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7, Gabriel has taken over the reins under center and hasn't looked back. In his first three career starts, the 2024 Heisman Trophy candidate has thrown for 517 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions on 61-for-103 completions (59.2 completion percentage),

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8)
Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski has put his faith in the undersized quarterback, saying he will continue to start heading into week 8. Stefanski credited Gabriel for not turning the ball over in the wet, rainy conditions in front of the home crowd at Huntington Bank Field.

“First half especially was some tough conditions for both sides. I think you could see that in some of the handling of the football. But, we were plus four today. I don’t think we’ve turned it over the last three weeks. And that’s a recipe for winning football.”

Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski

Gabriel has been sacked an astonishing 10 times already in those three starts. If his offensive line can give him some more time in the pocket without pressure, Gabriel's rookie season can continue to get more and more impressive.

MORE: Where Oregon Ducks Fans Can Buy 'Grateful Ducks' Gear

MORE: Big Ten Power Rankings Chaos After Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon

MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet 

MORE: Dan Lanning Addresses Running Back Injury Before Wisconsin Game

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High.
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oregon Quarterbacks In The NFL

Including Gabriel, the Ducks have had four former quarterbacks start in the NFL at one point during this 2025 season. Also including:

Denver Broncos' Bo Nix

Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert

Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota

Through Week 7, these four quarterbacks have thrown for 4,441 yards, the most of any college program. That edges out Oklahoma’s trio - Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams (4,227 yards) - and Alabama’s quartet - Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, and Mac Jones (4,005 yards).

During his time in Eugene in 2024, Gabriel not only found success on the football field but also groomed his backup quarterback. With Gabriel ahead of him in the depth chart to study and learn from, current Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore would not be in the position that he's in right now.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore has led te No. 6 team in the country to a 6-1 overall record, and he's also in the running for the Heisman Trophy himself. In the stacked Big Ten Conference, the redshirt sophomore ranks No. 2 with 19 touchdown passes, No. 3 at 189.7 quarterback rating, No. 5 with a 72.3 completion percentage, and No. 9 at 1,686 passing yards.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football