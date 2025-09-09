Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Reveals Impression of Ducks' Freshman Defensive Backs
EUGENE – Defensive back Dillon Thieneman was one of the nation’s most coveted transfers following his sophomore season with the Purdue Boilermakers.
With a pair of game playing for the No. 4 Oregon Ducks under his belt, Thieneman now prepares to hit the road for the first time playing against a familiar foe in the Northwestern Wildcats.
Thieneman started his Oregon career with four solo tackles against the Montana State Bobcats. Through two weeks, Thieneman has six total tackles and a pass deflection.
The junior defensive back totaled 19 total tackles, 12 solo, a pass deflection and one interception through two career games versus the Wildcats. Could another big performance be in store?
What Thieneman Said:
What He’s Seen From The Younger Players:
“Feel like I just seen a lot of growth overall. Guys feel more comfortable in the positions with Aaron (Flowers) out there, with Ify (Obidegwu) with Brandon (Finney Jr.) coming in as a freshman, getting out there. I know stuff can be fast, like the ball can be flying, but I feel like we've adapted. Like a lot of new guys are like stepping up.”
On Preparing For An Early Kickoff:
“Just to make sure we keep grinding day in, day out. Like our past success doesn't determine our future. So just staying, staying to the routine, staying to the schedule doing what we need to do.”
On Relating To Brandon Finney Jr.’s Experience As A True Freshman:
“I can definitely relate to him. It can definitely be fast. I know practice is one thing, but it's hard to replicate a game in practice. I feel we did a really good job here of making practice almost harder than the games but just seeing Brandon just go out there and play fast, be physical,” Thieneman said.
“I thought he's been free. There's a few moments here and there, like we all have those moments, I still have those moments, but he's playing fast. He's being a good player. I think he's communicating. He’s doing all the right things.”
How He’s Seen His Influence Rub Off On The Younger Defensive Backs:
“I feel like just guys are asking a lot more questions. The safeties are talking between themselves and then talking with the corners, like trying to get our sides lined up, and then communicate with the other safety and be like, 'Hey, we're playing this over here. This is what we got on this side.' So we know what we got on each side,” Thieneman said.
“So, like in a certain coverage, we might have help backside, so we can maybe let one go. If not, we gotta take it over. Or maybe we can help that side if kind of numbers line out. I know that's probably not the best explanation, but a lot of communication between each other, and then I feel just recognizing patterns, recognizing what the offense is trying to do in certain formations.”
On Peyton Woodyard’s Pick:
“It’s awesome Peyton got a pick. I was so happy. We're all running on the field. And I'm like, yo, we're probably gonna get a flag something. But that's awesome he got the ball. He made a great play. He was just going out there playing, being a football player,” Thieneman said.
“Maybe that might not have been his like play to make, but he was just there. And then my moment, I think, was just my first game. I got a I had a deep ball, middle field, like pick, and it's just like, oh, this is this is real. I can do this. So kind of the same thing.”
How Northwestern Looks Different This Season:
“They got a lot of different guys coming in. So, it's not the same guys. We got a different quarterback, different wide receivers. I know they've gotten some transfers, different tight ends, but I think will be a lot of similar looks that we can play against maybe I'll recognize when I'm out there and stuff. So, watching film, I've been able to see some stuff that's been carrying over from last year.”
What Stands Out About The Wildcats’ Quarterback:
“I know he's a transfer coming in, so they've had a kind of a rough start with that first game, but then they've been able to have some success there with the second game. So, I'm just curious how they'll come out. We just need to be prepared for different things that they might do, maybe some trick plays as they come out and just read our keys and stay our coverages.”
What Makes Him And Kingston Lopa Interchangeable:
“I feel like just as a safety group, we're really versatile. So, we can play a lot of positions. King's (Kingston Lopa) more of a bigger guy. He’s like 6-4, so he can move around. He can do a lot. And when we get in the box, we can just play fast and play free, because we know we got, we got some dawgs up front that are going to fight for us.”
His Impressions Of Jayden Limar:
“Physical player, hard runner, comes in every day, he grinds. He's got his own routine. He's very, very consistent guy, and I like going against him in practice. I feel like we make each other better.”
What Advantage Moving Safeties Around Gives Them:
“I feel like it gives us an advantage just to play a lot of different coverages, move to different spots. Kind of confuse the offense, like they're not going to know what we're going to be doing, because we can call so many different coverages and put us in better spots to play either the run or the pass or depending on the situation.”
On Playing Against His Former Defensive Backs Coach Grant O’Brien:
“I'm excited to play against him. A little bit, little bit texting back and forth. None this week. No, I don't want to text him this week. But I think just coming in, he kind of just taught me, like, kind of what to look for being back in the post, like analyzing the QB, doing this, doing that, I think we'll be excited to play against him.”