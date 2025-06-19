Oregon Duck Legend Kenny Wheaton's Son Commits to Oregon State Beavers
One of the most-iconic plays in Oregon Ducks football history, defensive back Kenny "The Pick" Wheaton solidified his legacy at Autzen Stadium in 1994, when Wheaton intercepted a pass from Washington Husky quarterback Damon Huard and clinched a 97-yard game winning touchdown.
Fast forward to 2025, and Wheaton's son, class of 2026 cornerback Kai Wheaton, began his own college football story by committing to the Ducks' rivals, the Oregon State Beavers. Wheaton is a three-star prospect, and No. 164 in his home state of Texas according to 247 Sports.
"#GoBeavs Congrats Son, proud of you! Beavs are getting another Wheaton, love it!" Kenny Wheaton said in a social media post about his sons' commitment.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Legend Kenjon Barner Calls Out USC Trojans Fans
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Traeshon Holden Biggest Undrafted Free Agent Steal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Tristan Phillips Reveals Recruitment Update
Kenny referenced former Oregon State wide receiver and cousin Markus Wheaton as the other Beaver member of the family.
Markus Wheaton played at Oregon State from 2009 - 2012 and was an All-Pac-12 first team selection as a senior. Wheaton also competed on the Oregon State track team. He put up 2.994 yards and 16 touchdowns during his college career before being a third round draft pick in 2013 and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chicago Bears, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
With a few family legacies as inspiration and support, Kai Wheaton was recruited to the Beavers by secondary coach Rod Chance. Fun fact, Chance used to be the cornerbacks coach for the Ducks from 2020-2021. Chance joined the Beavers in 2024 after a stint with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Both Chance and Beaver head coach Trent Bray traveled for an in-home visit with Wheaton on January 27 of this year.
"Thanks for stopping by and spending time with the WHEATON family," Kenny Wheaton said when posting about the visit on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
According to 247 Sports, Kai Wheaton received 16 offers, including ones from Houston, Yale, Colorado State, Arizona, Nevada, Texas State, Arkansas, Colorado, and San Diego State. Wheaton took his one and only official visit to the Beavers on June 6 before committing roughly a week and a half later. Wheaton did not receive an offer from the Ducks.
A native of Allen, Texas, Kai Wheaton made a name for himself on the Allen High School football team (a very prestigious high school program nationally), where he started two consecutive seasons for the Eagles, winning first-team all-district honors during his 2024 junior season. That season, Wheaton recorded 23 tackles and eight pass break-ups, according to 247 Sports.
Wheaton is projected to play safety at the next level according to Max Preps. He clocks in at 5'11 and 170lbs.
Kenny Wheaton was inducted into the Oregon Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011. The video of his iconic pick-six is still played during every Oregon home game amidst the "coming home" first quarter musical sing-along. Wheaton is also featured in the Ducks' latest Nike-produced "Shout" video, which plays at the end of every third quarter home game.