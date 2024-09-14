Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers PHOTOS: Dillon Gabriel Nearly Perfect

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is electrifying in his first game vs. the Oregon State Beavers, with a nearly perfect stat line and explosive 54-yard rushing touchdown. Check out the photos from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel vs. Oregon State Beavers
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel vs. Oregon State Beavers /
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are taking on the unranked Oregon State Beavers in the 128th game between these two rivals, but for the first time ever in the month of September. Oregon coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, tight end Terrance Ferguson and the team are photographed below.

Gabriel is having an incredible performance in his first game against the Beavers. Gabriel is nearly perfect and electrified with a 54-yard rushing touchdown. Gabriel's first incompletion did not come until the third quarter.

Gabriel's patience in the pocket and explosive plays were exactly what the Ducks needed to come away with a 22-14 first half lead. Gabriel's first half statistics jump off the page, going 10 of-10 passing for 114 yards and a touchdown, adding two carries for 59 yards and a ruxhing touchdown.

Check out the photos below.

Oregon's arrival to Reser Stadium is below.

More photos to come from photographer Darby Winter.

With a 69-48-10 record in the series, the Ducks have historically been in control of the series, but since 2020, the two schools have gone 2-2 respectively with Oregon winning both the games in Eugene in 2021 and 2023 and Oregon State winning in Corvallis in 2020 and 2022.

Both the Ducks and Beavers are undefeated entering this game. The Ducks are 2-0 after a24-14 win over Idaho in week one and a 37-34 nailbitting win over Boise State in Week 2. The Beavers are also 2-0 with wins over Idaho State and San Diego State.

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher is off to a hot start with two pass break ups in the first drive. Leading up to this week, Boettcher detailed how important the rivalry game is to him as an Oregon native.

"I was actually thinking this morning, waking up, walking to the facility that this is my last one." Boettcher said. "I'm selling out for this game and this week. It means everything to me, and it's obviously, in my opinion, the most fun game of the year."

Bri Amaranthus

