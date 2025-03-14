Oregon Ducks' Jackson Shelstad, USC's JuJu Watkins Land NIL Deal, TV Commercial
Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad starred in his first TV commercial for Mondelez, alongside fellow college basketball star, USC Trojans’ JuJu Watkins. Arizona Wildcats’ Caleb Love is also a member of the ad campaign and has been promoting through his social media platforms.
Shelstad talked to On3 after filming the commercial. Here is what he said about being in his first ever commercial.
Shelstad Stars In His First TV Commercial
“It was my first commercial,” Shelstad said. “We actually had two actors who are in the commercial as well. So learning from them was cool.”
Shlestad admitted it took him a little while to get hang of it, but said it was a good experience.
“Being an actor, you’ve got to have that personality. Just learning from them was really cool,” Shelstad said. “It took me some time to get comfortable and show my acting skills, but it was a great experience.”
Mondelez is just one of Jackson Shelstads NIL deals. Shelstad is already with Portland Gear, Settlemier’s Jackets, and Klutch Sports Group.
Mondelez is a parent company for well known brands; Oreos, Ritz, Wheat Thins, Chips Ahoy, and Honey Maid.
MORE: Biggest Question For Oregon Ducks Spring Football, Quarterback Dante Moore
MORE: EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Leaked: Oregon Ducks Snubbed?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Says Freshman Dakorien Moore is 'Stepping Up'
From West Linn To Eugene
Jackson Shelstad is in his second year in Eugene with the Oregon Ducks. Shelstad went to high school in nearby West Linn and committed to Oregon prior to the 2023 season, following the footsteps of another former Oregon guard out of West Linn, Payton Pritchard.
Pritchard played for coach Dana Altman and the Ducks in all four years of his collegiate career from 2016 through 2020. He was selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. Pritchard and the Celtics won the NBA Finals in 2024, and this season Pritchard has been even better. He is averaging a career high 14.1 points and is the front runner to win this season’s Rookie of the Year award.
Shelstad’s Sophomore Season
Despite being on the smaller side, Shelstad has come up huge for Oregon time and time again. Just this season alone he has hit big buckets to save the Ducks against Penn State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.
This season, Shelstad is averaging 13.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent from three point land. This is a touch better than last season’s numbers as a freshman, where he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
The Ducks finished up their regular season and Big Ten tournament with a record of 24-9. They are currently projected as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament according to ESPN's latest bracketolgoy update. Oregon was unable to get past Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament as the Spartans ended the Ducks' eight-game winning streak.
Oregon will now await their fate on Selection Sunday.