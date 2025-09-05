Ducks Digest

Why Oregon Ducks' 2025 Recruiting Class Boosts College Football Playoff Hopes

The Oregon Ducks had a handful of true freshmen contributors in their 73-13 season-opening win over the Montana State Bobcats. Freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore started their first college game against the Bobcats.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon
Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks signed an elite recruiting class in the 2025 cycle and are already seeing production from a handful of true freshmen.

In their season-opening 73-13 win over Montana State, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was able to mix in freshmen on both side of the ball. Lanning and the Ducks trotted out two freshmen starters, one on each side of the ball.

Freshman Impact Players

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) leaps over Montana State Bobcats defensive back Bryant Meredith (6) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Lanning said during a media availability session this week that cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. earned the starting job through the work he put in during the offseason despite not being an early enrollee.

"This guy grinds, right? I mean, he's mature beyond his years. As far as how much time does it take to be great, like he puts in the time. He's one of the first in the building every morning. He's watching extra film. He's early to practice to get a warm up, right? He's gonna do the extra and because he does the extra and then executes at a high level, it's allowed him to be successful out there," Lanning said.

Finney signed to Oregon as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 47 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

In his first start, Finney performed admirably and finished the game with two tackles. He wasn't the only true freshman to start as wide receiver Dakorien Moore also cracked the starting lineup.

Moore's debut had three catches for 26 yards. He also handled two carries for 17 yards, showing off his positional versatility. He is the third-highest signee in program history for the Ducks and has had high expecations since his arrivial this offseason.

Contributors Everywhere

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks had four true freshmen, including Finney, record a tackle in the win.

Linebacker Nasir Wyatt led the way with two tackles and a sack in his season debut. Finney wasn't the only freshmen defensive back to make his debut in the season opener. Na'eem Offord also registered two tackles. Edge rusher Matthew Johnson got in on the action and accumulated one tackle.

Offensively, wide receiver Cooper Perry had one catch for six yards. Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. shined during their limited action. Davison ended his night with six carries for 26 yards and three touchdowns. Hill had five carries for 48 yards.

What To Expect Moving Forward

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore and Finney Jr. will look to establish themselves as viable starters in this weekend's matchup with Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have more talent on both sides of the ball, giving the two freshmen starters a solid look in their second start of the season.

It's hard to foresee another game where a sizable amount of true freshmen play again unless the Ducks are blowing their opponent out of the water. However, with the amount of talent they brought in from the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon's coaching staff could see a few more early contributors sooner rather than later.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

