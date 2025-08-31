Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Earns MVP in Win Over Montana State
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks welcomed in the reigning Big Sky champions, Montana State Bobcats, for the second matchup ever between the two programs, and the Ducks ran away with a 59-13 win.
After an impressive showing from Oregon quarterback in his first start with the Ducks, he is the team's MVP in the first win of the 2025 season.
Ducks Dominated First Half
The Ducks established the run right from the start with an explosive 35-yard run from running back Noah Whittington. Moore got into the mix on the ground with an 8-yard run for a first down, and ultimately the Ducks scored on their very first drive thanks to a 16-yard carry from running back Jayden Limar that finished in the end zone.
True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore sparked the second drive with a 17 yard rush that set up tight end Kenyon Sadiq's first touchdown of the season.
But it wasn't just the offense showing out early on. Oregon's defense smothered Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson and bulldozed the defensive line, forcing the offense to punt the first two drives.
But it doesn't end there, the special teams unit blocked a Montana state punt.
The top-ranked running back in the transfer portal, Makhi Hughes hardly played a handful of snaps in the first half, which opened up room for other members of the runnin back room, freshman Jordon Davison and Oregon veteran Noah Whittington, to get their first rushing touchdowns of the year.
The Duck defense continued to dominate all the way to the end of the Monatana State's last drive of the first half. Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei got his first sack of the year (last year led Oregon with 10.5), and the Ducks nearly held the Bobcats scoreless in the first half.
Oregon wrapped up the last minute of the first half with their fifth touchdown of the game, and former Florida State Seminole receiver Malik Benson's first touchdown as Duck.
But with the ball being spread all around in the first half who would be considered the "MVP" for Oregon when the fourth quarter clock ticks to zero?
Why Dante Moore is the MVP
Dante Moore showed out in his first start as an Oregon Duck, and crushed any doubts that both fans and analysts had about him.
Arguably Moore had the most pressure on his shoulders coming into the game, but got comfortable and settled into his job. Moore threw for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and even showed flashes with what he can do with his legs on a few scrambles.
Moore proved he can bring a team down and score in crunch time during the last minute of the first half where the Ducks marched down the field and he connected with Malik Benson to extend the lead going into the break.
Overall he commanded the Oregon offense in the dominant three quarters he played before being pulled with the rest of the key starters to rest. Moore proved how versatile he was both as a leader executing the offense, and as a player making key plays both with his arm and feet to keep the momentum going.
But freshman running back Jordon Davison made a strong case for MVP as he led the running back room in touchdowns with three total on the ground, but only rushed for 26 yards on the day.
Praise from Lanning
The Ducks closed out the game largely as a group effort on both ends of the ball but truly it was Dante Moore that stood out, and proved his leadership and ability in Oregon's dominant SCORE HERE win over Montana State.
Post game Dan Lanning was satisfied with Moore's performance.
"He showed me poise. He's sharp. I think he took what was given, and executed at a high level."- Dan Lanning, per BTN