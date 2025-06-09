Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Top 3 Toughest Opponents

The Oregon Ducks will attempt to go back-to-back in their quest for another Big Ten Championship, but the Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans, and Iowa Hawkeyes stand in Oregon and coach Dan Lanning's way.

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the coaches press conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Rose Bowl. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Ever since the Oregon Ducks 2025 schedule was released, Ducks fans have studied it intently, trying to find key moments in the upcoming season, trap games, and the overall toughness of the path to winning a second consecutive Big Ten Championship.

Oregon's three toughest matchups of the season are expected to be in Happy Valley against Penn State, against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, and against the USC Trojans at home in Autzen Stadium.

Penn State coach James Franklin
Penn State head football coach James Franklin reacts to something on the sideline during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game that all Ducks fans immediately circled on their calendars was week five, Sept. 27. Oregon will be traveling to Happy Valley to battle with a reloaded Penn State team that is bringing back running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as well as quarterback Drew Allar.

Had this game been at home, most Ducks fan would head into it feeling more confident. Unfortunately, the game is schedule for 4:30 p.m. PT in Pennsylvania, and Penn State will be holding their whiteout game against Oregon, which will only feed into the tough atmosphere.

There is more at stake than meets the eye for the trip to Happy Valley: both teams will be heavily favored in their first four games, meaning the Ducks and Nittany Lions could be potentially playing for the right to go 5-0 and collect the inside track to a Big Ten title game appearance. 

MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar

MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms

MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State

USC visits Autzen on Nov. 22, just the second time since 2016. The Trojans have been poor against the Ducks in recent years, with their last win over Oregon coming back in 2016. USC coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth year with the Trojans, and has amassed a 26-14 record in his time with USC.

Lincoln Riley
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This upcoming season seems to have promise for USC, with the Trojans having more success in the portal than prior seasons. The November matchup in Autzen could prove to have a lot on the line with regards to playoff seeding. 

The Ducks travel to play Iowa late in the season on Nov. 11 in what could very well be a trap game for Oregon. The Hawkeyes will debut transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski this season who found success at South Dakota State in the FCS. A sleepy Saturday noon game in Iowa City shouldn’t trip the Ducks up considering Oregon will be coming off of a bye week, but the Hawkeyes did well in the Big Ten last year and have reloaded the roster to be competitive down the stretch. 

Hawkeye players wave to the childrens hospital
Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players wave to patients in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress-The Des Moines Register / Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes reloaded at running back after losing Kaleb Johnson to the 2025 NFL Draft, with Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson set to star alongside each other in a committee behind what should be a very improved offensive line for Iowa. The Hawkeyes will also return wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, who missed the last half of last season due to injury.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football