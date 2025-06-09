Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Top 3 Toughest Opponents
Ever since the Oregon Ducks 2025 schedule was released, Ducks fans have studied it intently, trying to find key moments in the upcoming season, trap games, and the overall toughness of the path to winning a second consecutive Big Ten Championship.
Oregon's three toughest matchups of the season are expected to be in Happy Valley against Penn State, against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, and against the USC Trojans at home in Autzen Stadium.
The game that all Ducks fans immediately circled on their calendars was week five, Sept. 27. Oregon will be traveling to Happy Valley to battle with a reloaded Penn State team that is bringing back running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen as well as quarterback Drew Allar.
Had this game been at home, most Ducks fan would head into it feeling more confident. Unfortunately, the game is schedule for 4:30 p.m. PT in Pennsylvania, and Penn State will be holding their whiteout game against Oregon, which will only feed into the tough atmosphere.
There is more at stake than meets the eye for the trip to Happy Valley: both teams will be heavily favored in their first four games, meaning the Ducks and Nittany Lions could be potentially playing for the right to go 5-0 and collect the inside track to a Big Ten title game appearance.
MORE: Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar
MORE: 5-Star Quarterback Ryder Lyons Cancels USC Trojans Visit: Oregon Ducks Visit Looms
MORE: Coveted 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Visiting Oregon Ducks Instead Of Ohio State
USC visits Autzen on Nov. 22, just the second time since 2016. The Trojans have been poor against the Ducks in recent years, with their last win over Oregon coming back in 2016. USC coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fourth year with the Trojans, and has amassed a 26-14 record in his time with USC.
This upcoming season seems to have promise for USC, with the Trojans having more success in the portal than prior seasons. The November matchup in Autzen could prove to have a lot on the line with regards to playoff seeding.
The Ducks travel to play Iowa late in the season on Nov. 11 in what could very well be a trap game for Oregon. The Hawkeyes will debut transfer quarterback Mark Gronowski this season who found success at South Dakota State in the FCS. A sleepy Saturday noon game in Iowa City shouldn’t trip the Ducks up considering Oregon will be coming off of a bye week, but the Hawkeyes did well in the Big Ten last year and have reloaded the roster to be competitive down the stretch.
The Hawkeyes reloaded at running back after losing Kaleb Johnson to the 2025 NFL Draft, with Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson set to star alongside each other in a committee behind what should be a very improved offensive line for Iowa. The Hawkeyes will also return wide receiver Reece Vander Zee, who missed the last half of last season due to injury.