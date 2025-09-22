Oregon Ducks' 5-Star Recruiting Target Jalen Brewster Reveals Commitment Date
The Oregon Ducks have gotten a head start with the recruiting class of 2027. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks already have one commit from the class, and could gain another big-time recruit.
Five-star defensive line recruit Jalen Brewster is one of the most sought after prospects from the class of 2027, and he announced he has set his commitment date on Oct. 4.
Per the On3 Industry Ranking, Brewster is the No. 8 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 defensive lineman, and the No. 3 player from Texas
Can Oregon Land The No. 1 Defensive Line Recruit?
The Oregon Ducks have been a school heavily pushing for Brewster, and have been among his top programs since the spring. Brewster will be choosing between several schools, including the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Indiana Hoosiers, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and the LSU Tigers.
“I’ve been to really every school and I’ve seen everything I’ve needed to see. I think it’s time,” Brewster told Rivals.
The Oregon Ducks made a strong push for Brewster over the spring and summer and led the race for the 5-star recruit, per Rivals. Oregon's culture has made a major impact on Brewster's recruitment.
“It’s a great environment,” Brewster told Rivals in the summer. “You can tell everyone around you loves the game of football.”
While the Oregon Ducks were leading the race in the spring, several other schools have made a strong push for the five-star recruit. Brewster was in Indiana during week 4 of the college football season and watched the Hoosiers take down the Illinois Fighting Illini.
With the performance from the Hoosiers, Indiana has shot up on Brewster's radar, and Oregon will have to make a final push to avoid losing Brewster to another Big Ten team.
Since Lanning took over the Ducks, Oregon has had one of the most dominant defenses, and adding a dominant player like Brewster would keep the unit as one of the top in the nation for the next several years. With the team's performance for the first couple of weeks of the seaosn, the Ducks on-field play could help entice the five-star recruit.
Oregon’s Class of 2027
Earning a commitment from Brewster would be a big boost to the Ducks' recruiting class of 2027. After getting a head start with the recruiting class, four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman recently decommitted from the Ducks, reopening his recruitment.
The Ducks now have just one commit, and the recruiting class is now ranked No. 29 in the nation, per 247Sports.
The lone commit for the Ducks is four-star edge Cameron Pritchett. Pritchett committed to the Ducks in June and is the No. 234 recruit in the nation, the No. 24 defensive lineman, and the No. 9 recruit from Alabama, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.
It is still early with recruiting the class of 2027, but locking big-time players in quickly will only gain momentum for more commits. Losing Bowman is a tough blow, but the Ducks have time to build a dominant group of recruits.