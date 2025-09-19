Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Suffer Major Recruiting Loss in 2027 Class

The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of what's fixing to be another successful season but the program suffered a notable loss in the 2027 recruiting class ahead of the rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are stacking wins during the 2025 season as non-conference play comes to an end, but the program has been no stranger to some notable losses on the recruiting trail dating back to the start of the offseason.

Oregon suffered another such loss on Friday ahead of the rivalry matchup against the Oregon State Beavers, as On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that 2027 four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman has decommitted from the Ducks and reopened his recruitment.

A product of Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, Bowman originally committed to Oregon on July 24 but is now set to explore other options. The Ducks now have just one commit in the 2027 class with three-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett.

What Loss of Kesean Bowman Means for Oregon Ducks

Kesean Bowman
Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (11) runs the ball against Father Ryan during the third quarter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before decommitting, Bowman's potential arrival to Eugene was still far into the future, but there's no doubt that his decision to back off his commitment stings a bit for Oregon fans.

Still, this now opens the door for other 2027 wide receivers to consider the Ducks more heavily. Some of the other top pass-catchers in the class that Oregon has offered includes four-star wide receivers like Easton Royal, Monshun Sales, Nick Lennear and Lawrence Britt among others.

Additionally, Oregon's 2026 wide receiver commits like Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott will now have less competition in the future further down the line in their Oregon career. Dakorien Moore will undoubtedly be the team's No. 1 receiver over the next few seasons but Hampton and Lott could now have a better opportunity to burst onto the scene as well.

Other Teams to Watch for Kesean Bowman

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State University on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowman's decommitment also means that rival programs, like the Ohio State Buckeyes, can further strengthen their aggressiveness in pursuit of him. Ohio State was one of the four finalists for Bowman when he originally committed to Oregon.

Bowman's home state Tennessee Volunteers were also a finalist and recently hosted him for an unofficial visit on Sept. 13. He's gotten familiar with Knoxville, as this marked his fifth unofficial visit with head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols since Tennessee first offered him in May 2024.

Bowman has also received offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines and Missouri Tigers among many more.

Kesean Bowman's Elite Genes

Kesean Bowman
Brentwood Academy's Kesean Bowman (11) escapes from Father Ryan's Mason Bryant (3) during the second quarter at Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowman has three uncles who played college football, as the game clearly runs through his blood. He is the nephew of former Oklahoma State wide receiver Adarius Bowman, former Alabama receiver Mike Bowman and former Georgia cornerback Devin Bowman.

This showed up on the field during the 2024 season when he posted 56 catches for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns while also receiving snaps on defense at cornerback.

Regardless of where Bowman ends up, it's clear he will be adding some versatile talent to an elite program.

ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

