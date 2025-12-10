Oregon Ducks Have First Player Enter Transfer Portal

The Oregon Ducks suffered their first NCAA Transfer Portal loss since the end of the regular season. Oregon defensive back Solomon Davis plans to enter the portal when it opens. The portal will officially open on Jan. 2 and close after 15 days on Jan. 16, and that will be the only opening.

Davis will enter the portal after three seasons, per On3's Pete Nakos. Davis was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 and will have two more years of eligibility.

Why Solomon Davis Entered Transfer Portal

Although Davis saw playing time throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons, it was primarily on special teams. After being redshirted in 2023, Davis never got the chance with Oregon to solidify himself as a starter in the secondary.

Davis finished the 2025 season with just three solo tackles. With limited playing time on the defense, Davis will likely seek a program where he can see the field more often. While any teams in need of defensive back help could target Davis, one potential landing spot for him is the UCLA Bruins.

UCLA’s cornerbacks coach is Demetrice Martin, who spent two years with the Oregon Ducks. Martin played a role in Davis’ recruitment to Oregon as the coach of the position, and the defensive back could look to join the Bruins to play for the coach he once committed to.

Oregon’s Defensive Back Position Without Solomon Davis

Davis is the first transfer portal loss since the season ended, but in November, two other Ducks’ players announced their intentions to leave the program. Cornerback Dakoda Fields left the team unannounced in the fall, and cornerback Jahlil Florence also announced in November his decision to leave the program.

Between Davis, Fields, and Florence, three defensive back players are planning to leave Oregon, which is a tough hit to the depth. On the positive side, the Oregon Ducks have a talented roster on defense, filled with young talent.

The Oregon Ducks built a 2025 roster with elite talent of all ages, which has been a big reason for the team's success this year. Many young athletes stepped up and are set to return to the team next fall. Defensive back Aaron Flowers is in his second season with the Ducks, having been redshirted in 2024, and has been a playmaker on the defense.

Defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. broke out as just a true freshman with seven passes defended, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. Finney Jr.'s freshman season is just the beginning, as he can lead the defense to much success for the next couple of years.

The Oregon Ducks will lose players, whether it be to the portal or the 2026 NFL Draft. Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed the transfer portal in the fall and knows it is something that teams have to manage to be successful each season.

“It's also part of what's going on in college football. And the teams that manage that, the best to handle that, the best are going to be the teams that have been successful, and we've had a lot of success with how we've managed that here in the past. Hopefully, like I said, the one thing you want is you want the opportunity to have conversations with guys before that becomes something you're not aware of,” Lanning said.

Oregon has been on both ends of the transfer portal and remains a top team. Lanning and the Ducks will continue to work to bring in elite talent to be a College Football Playoff team each season.

The Ducks also have an elite recruiting class of 2026 coming in next season, which will add to the depth and give young athletes a chance to step up quickly, just as several Oregon players have done this year.

One of the biggest signees joining the program is five-star safety Jett Washington, who can make an immediate impact on the defense. Washington is the No. 2 safety of the position and was an important pick-up for Lanning and the Ducks. Between the players returning next season and the incoming recruits, Oregon’s defense can be just as strong in 2026 despite transfer portal losses.

